Live Worm Found In Sevpuri At Haldiram's Malad Outlet In Mumbai

A live, crawling worm was found inside a plate of Sevpuri served at the Haldiram's outlet in Infinity Mall, Malad (West)

The stomach-churning incident occurred on April 17, leaving diners at the popular food chain in utter shock.



Instead of addressing the massive hygiene failure, the staff reportedly displayed a callous attitude, attempting to brush off the complaint by simply offering a replacement dish.



A revolting video of the contaminated food has exploded across social media, triggering a wave of fear and disgust among food lovers.



This "premium" outlet is now under fire for blatant negligence and a total collapse of food safety protocols.



Outraged citizens are demanding the immediate shutdown or heavy penalization of the branch to protect public health.



All eyes are now on the FDA and FSSAI to crack down on the establishment and ensure such a dangerous health hazard never happens again.