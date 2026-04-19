Trump Used McDonald's Burger Delivery For 'No Tax On Tips', Later Called It 'Tacky'

US President Donald Trump celebrated the first anniversary of "no tax on tips" policy with a doorstep delivery of burgers at the Oval Office -- a staged campaign he dismissed days later as "tacky" and "embarrassing".

The White House ordered McDonald's cheeseburgers that were brought to the Oval Office by DoorDash delivery driver Sharon Simmons, a Republican supporter from Arkansas, and received personally by Trump.

Most deliveries don't end at the @WhiteHouse.



This one did!



Sharon, a Dasher and grandma from Arkansas, made the delivery to @POTUS and shared her thanks for No Tax on Tips — helping millions keep more of what they earn.



When Dashers make their voices heard, real change… pic.twitter.com/ntW7MnYqS0 — DoorDash Impact (@DoorDashImpact) April 14, 2026

"We do these things in politics; they're a little embarrassing. They're a little tiny embarrassing, but we do them and you win by landslides," Trump said at a rally to celebrate the "no tax on tips" policy in Las Vegas on Thursday.

Simmons had delivered two bags full of burgers and fries at the Oval Office on Monday with the White House highlighting that she had saved USD 11,000 in taxes due to the "no tax on tips" policy.

"Sharon delivered to the Oval Office -- to be honest, it was a little tacky," Trump said.

"They come up with these crazy ideas like McDonald's ... the garbage truck," he said, referring to the presidential campaign moments from 2024 when he served fries at a burger-chain outlet and climbed into a campaign-branded garbage truck while wearing a safety vest.

DoorDash faced backlash on social media with users pointing out that Simmons testified before Congress in July to promote "no tax on tips". At the time, she identified herself as a resident of Nevada. She has since moved to Arkansas and ostensibly became a DC-area DoorDash driver this week, if only for a day.

"No one is claiming it was a real delivery," DoorDash spokesperson Julian Crowley said on X.

"It was clearly and obviously a planned event to mark a new policy starting. To claim Sharon is a prop, plant or an actor is totally wrong and off base. She is a Dasher and she participated to support the policy that benefits her," Crowley said.

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