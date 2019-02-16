Intermittent Fasting For Weight Loss: Eat This Way To Burn More Fat While Following The Diet

Intermittent fasting is a diet plan that allows dieters to eat all their meals in a 12-hour window. Some people fast for longer periods, which can be as long as 14 or 18 hours. There are several different types of intermittent fasting and the one described above is known as time restricted feeding. People also practice alternate day fasting where they fast during three days in a week and eat just one meal which meets 25% of their daily calorie requirement, while the rest of the days have no food restrictions. Then there are those who practice whole-day fasts one or two days in a week and don't fast for the rest of the days of the week. Advocates of intermittent fasting claim that the diet offers a number of benefits, including weight loss, as well as some other positive metabolic changes.

Although evidence regarding effectiveness of intermittent fasting for weight loss is scanty, a number of people have reported dropping weight by following the regime for several weeks. In fact, there are certain diet tips that if followed while fasting, may help burn fat faster.

Intermittent Fasting: Diet Tips To Burn Fat

1. Drink Black Coffee During The Fasting Period

It is said that drinking black coffee when you're not allowed to eat or during your fasting window, may fasten fat burn and weight loss. However, we're not sure of the scientific veracity of this claim it is believed that drinking the beverage makes up for the fasting slump and curbs appetite, making it easier for the dieter to prolong their fast.

2. Break Your Fast With Modestly-Sized, Healthy Meals

Breaking your fast by bingeing on large portions of junk foods will turn out to be counter-productive. When you're fasting for 12 to 14 hours, you are likely to be ravenous when the fasting window ends. But overcome your instinct to eat lots of food and instead break your fast with a modestly-sized and healthy meal.

3. Keep Your Meal Nourishing

Include a lot of healthy fats, protein and fresh vegetables in your meals while following intermittent fasting. You can also include healthy carbs from foods like brown rice, sweet potatoes etc. Carbs are good for your body and will provide you with the energy to tide over the calorie-deficit you are going to create for the rest of the day.

4. Break Your Meals Down

While following Time Restricted Feeding, it is more sensible to break down meals into three or four small meals, instead of eating one massive meal, unless you're following the alternate fasting method or the whole-day fast. Eating more often, will help your metabolism stay up and hence, may help you burn more fat.

It is recommended to get a dietitian or a clinical nutritionist to draw up a healthy meal plan for you. Try and stick to the meal plan as much as possible, to ensure maximum results.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.