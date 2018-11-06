Increased Exposure To Lead and Mercury May Raise Cholesterol: 5 Good Cholesterol Foods

High levels of lead and mercury in the blood may raise bad cholesterol levels which could damage arteries, says a latest research. The study was conducted by Jacobi Medical Center in New York City showed that people with a high level of lead had 56 per cent greater odds of having higher total cholesterol and 22 per cent more likely to have higher bad cholesterol or lower density lipoprotein (LDL). The results will be presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2018 in Chicago.

Participants with the highest levels of mercury in their blood were 73 per cent more likely to have higher total cholesterol, while those with increased cadmium levels in the blood had a 41 per cent higher risk of cholesterol.

In addition, mercury levels increased the odds for higher LDL by 23 per cent among those who fell in the middle for their heavy metal levels, compared to those with the lowest level.

The rise in cholesterol seen with increasing heavy metal levels in the blood might have cardiovascular consequences in people exposed to heavy metals, such as in areas with disaster water crises, the researchers said

This suggests the need for screening for heavy metals as a risk for high cholesterol and cardiovascular disease, they said. The team reviewed information from a national representative database which includes cholesterol levels and blood levels of heavy metals among US adults.

A significant level of difference was found between those with the least blood levels of heavy metal and those with the most, with LDL becoming progressively higher as lead levels increased.

Cholesterol is found in every cell of the body and has important natural functions in stimulating various activities in the body that include digesting foods, producing hormones among others. There are two types of cholesterols: HDL or good cholesterol and LDL or bad cholesterol.

