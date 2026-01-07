Southeast Asia's First Hybrid Heart Surgery Saves 29-year-old In Delhi: Hospital

A 29-year-old man underwent a a rare life-saving hybrid cardiac surgery, combining open bypass with minimally invasive endovascular repair, in Delhi NCR, a hospital here said on Tuesday. The man was admitted in a critical condition with uncontrolled internal bleeding and was suffering from a ruptured thoracic abdominal aorta, according to a statement. The procedure was performed at the Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, and involved open bypass surgery combined with minimally invasive endovascular stent grafting to seal the ruptured aorta and restore blood flow to vital organs, the statement by the hospital said. The patient, a resident of Bihar, was diagnosed with a ruptured and massively dilated thoracic abdominal aorta -- the main artery carrying blood from the heart to vital organs -- a condition associated with extremely high mortality, it said.

It added that the patient's condition was initially misdiagnosed at multiple hospitals in Bihar as fluid accumulated in the chest, following which a chest tube was inserted, leading to further complications and worsening internal bleeding.

Over the next few months, his condition deteriorated sharply, with heart function dropping to nearly 15 per cent, forcing him to remain bedridden due to the risk of sudden fatal bleeding, it said.

Surgery was declined at several hospitals in Bihar, Kolkata and Bengaluru due to the extremely high risk involved, before he was referred to the hospital here as a last option, according to the statement.

A detailed evaluation found the condition of the aorta with extensive clot formation, critically compromising blood supply to vital organs including the kidneys, liver and intestines, the statement said. Conventional open surgery was ruled out as it carried a high risk of paralysis, organ failure and death.

Giving details of the procedure, Dr Udgeath Dhir, principal director, Cardio Thoracic Vascular Surgery, at the institute, said, "Given the complexity of his condition, we adopted an advanced hybrid surgical approach, combining open bypass surgery with minimally invasive endovascular repair." "Thoracic abdominal aorta is the largest artery in the body carrying blood from the heart to vital organs," the hospital said.

Despite an estimated mortality risk of nearly 50 per cent, the patient recovered well and was discharged within six days, according to the statement.

The statement further added that the patient is currently stable and undergoing medical management for low heart function, with plans for a future cardiac procedure once he fully recovers.

