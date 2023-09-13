How To Eat Healthy On A Budget? Here Are 7 Tips That Can Help

Follow these easy tips to enjoy healthy food on a budget. (Image Credit:Istock)

The quest to find healthy foods is an ongoing one. From the healthiest of breads and snacks to drinks, we make sure to have our pantry stocked with guilt-free items at all times. However, the majority of these healthy foods are priced quite heavily and are not quite feasible for people who are on a budget. Whether you're living in a hostel or have budget constraints, it shouldn't stop you from eating healthy. It may seem impossible to do so, but with just a bit of creativity and mindfulness, you can achieve your health goals without breaking the bank. Here are some practical tips that will come in handy:

Here Are 7 Tips To Eat Healthy On A Budget:

1. Plan your meals

Planning your meals in advance may seem like an effort, but once you start practising it, there's no looking back. By doing so, you'll notice a dramatic shift in your urge to order food from outside. When you're mentally aware of what your next meal is going to be, you naturally don't feel the urge to make impulsive purchases.

2. Stick to your grocery list

Grocery store aisles are filled with all sorts of tempting foods that make us want to put them in our carts right away. But if you wish to save up, you'll have to turn a blind eye to them and stick to your grocery list. This way, you won't end up buying unhealthy foods and will also save a lot of money.

3. Buy Whole Foods

Whole foods are higher in nutrients as compared to processed foods. Instead of reaching for that pack of chips or biscuits, opt for fresh fruits, vegetables, and whole grains such as ragi, brown rice, etc. Eating whole foods keeps you feeling full and is also much cheaper than other fancy health foods.

4. Buy In Bulk

Buying food in bulk is another great way to save money. Certain foods, such as legumes, grains, and nuts, have a long shelf life. It's a smart choice to buy them in bulk, as you won't ever run out of them. When you know that your stock is full, you won't feel the urge to keep ordering food from outside.

5. Cook At Home

Cooking has a love-hate relationship with people. Some find it therapeutic; others fret at the idea of doing so. Well, if you fall into the latter category, it's time you hone some basic cooking skills. Eating out is definitely a convenient option, but not so much when you're on a budget and trying to eat healthy. Cooking at home is always better and, of course, free!

6. Do Not Waste Leftovers

We've all been there, ending up with leftovers from last night's dinner. Instead of letting them go to waste, you must reuse them. Nowadays, there are so many interesting ideas on the internet for using leftovers. Utilise them to create unique dishes and avoid ordering in and contributing to more leftovers.

7. Don't Shop When You're Hungry

When our stomachs are growling, we tend to order more food than is required. This not only leads to waste but is costly too. In the heat of the moment, we end up ordering, only to regret it later. So, whenever you find yourself in such a situation, it's best to avoid buying food.

Eating healthy on a budget is not at all difficult. You just need to be mindful of certain things, and you can easily achieve all your health goals while being on a budget.