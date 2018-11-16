Hot Bath May Improve Metabolism And Inflammation: Try These Foods Too

Hot water treatment may help improve metabolism, and regulate inflammation and blood sugar (glucose) levels, particularly in overweight men, suggests a new study. If you do not have time to have a dedicated fitness regime, you may try taking hot bath regularly. Physical stress such as exercise can increase the level of an inflammatory chemical (IL-6), which activates the release of anti-inflammatory substances to combat unhealthily high levels of inflammation, known as chronic low-grade inflammation.



"Hot-water immersion may improve aspects of the inflammatory profile and enhance glucose metabolism in sedentary, overweight males and might have implications for improving metabolic health in population unable to meet the current physical activity recommendations", said researchers including Christof Andreas Leicht from the Loughborough University in the UK.



The team studied a group of sedentary, overweight men who participated in both hot-water immersion and ambient room temperature (control) trials separated by at least three days.



In the hot water trial, the volunteers sat immersed up to their necks in 102-degree Fahrenheit water. Men's heart rate, blood pressure and body temperature was measured every 15 minutes throughout both the control and immersion conditions. Blood samples were taken again two hours after each session.



The study that was published in the Journal of Applied Physiology found that a single hot-water immersion session causes the elevation of IL-6 levels in the blood and increased nitric oxide production, but did not change the expression of heat shock protein 72 -- another protein suggested to be important for health.



However, a two-week treatment period in which the men participated in daily hot-water baths showed a reduction of fasting blood sugar and insulin levels as well as improved low-grade inflammation at rest.



Inflammation is part of the body's response to infection and tissue damage that it needs for healing. However, if there is a lot of inflammation that is happening inside your body, you may be at increased risk of ageing, weight gain and some metabolic disorders.

Here are some anti-inflammatory foods you could include in your diet:

1. Tomatoes

2. Olive Oil

3. Leafy vegetables

4. Nuts like almonds and walnuts

5. Berries



(With inputs IANS)

