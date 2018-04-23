Here’s Why Exercising Older Adults Should Be Drinking More Water

According to a report presented at the American Physiological Society annual meeting at Experimental Biology 2018, older people, who drink more water post workout, reap more cognitive health benefits of exercise. Dehydration has shown to impair exercise performance and brain function in young people, but less known about its impact on older populations. According to the researchers, middle-age and older adults often display a blunted thirst perception that places them at a risk for dehydration and subsequently may reduce the cognitive health-related benefits of exercise.

For the study, researchers recruited recreational cyclists who were 55 years old on average. They were people who participated in a large cycling event on a warm day. The cyclists performed a 'trail-making' executive function test, quickly and accurately connecting numbered dots using paper and pencil, before and after the event. Exercise has been shown to improve intellectual health, including executive function.

The research team also tested the volunteers' urine before they exercised and divided them into two groups, normal hydration and dehydrated, based on their hydration status. The normal hydration group showed noticeable improvement in the completion time of the trail-making test after cycling when compared to their pre-cycling test. The dehydration group also completed their post-cycling test more quickly, but the time reduction was not significant.

Here are some healthy food habits that older adults should be following in order to keep fit.

1. Looking for important nutrients

Make sure you eat a variety of foods too get all the essential nutrients you eat. You plate should look colourful; that is make way for colourful fruits and vegetables that make for a healthy meal. Include lean protein, whole grains, fruits and vegetables and low fat dairy.

2. Always read the nutrition facts label

The healthiest foods are whole foods. If you are eating packaged foods, make sure you are a smart shopper. Always read the labels before you pick your buy. Ensure you buy products that are lower in fat, do not have added sugars and sodium.

3. Stay hydrated

Water is one of the most important nutrients. Drinking small amounts of fluids consistently throughout the day is important to keep healthy.

4. Use recommended servings

To maintain your health, you must eat the right amount of food for your age and body. Make sure you follow the recommended servings.

