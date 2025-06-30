Telangana MLA T Raja Singh Quits BJP, Flags State Party Chief Choice

Controversial Telangana leader T Raja Singh, who has often made headlines for hate speech and communally-charged remarks, has resigned from the BJP. In his resignation letter addressed to Union Minister and state BJP chief G Kishan Reddy, the Goshamahal MLA has lodged a strong protest after several reports claimed that the BJP had chosen N Ramchander Rao as the next state boss.

A High Court lawyer and a former member of the state Legislative Council, Mr Rao has earlier worked in Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and the BJP's legal cell. He has also led the party's Hyderabad unit in the past. An IANS report has said that BJP's central leadership had cleared his name and no other leader is likely to enter the race. He may be elected unanimously tomorrow.

In his letter to Mr Reddy, Mr Raja has said he learnt from media reports that Mr Rao is set to be appointed. "This decision has come as a shock and disappointment, not just to me, but to lakhs of Karyakartas, leaders, and voters who have stood by the party through every high and low. At a time when BJP stands at the threshold of forming its first government in Telangana, such a choice raises serious doubts about the direction we are heading.

"There are many capable senior leaders, MLAs, and MPs within our state who have tirelessly worked for the growth of BJP and who have the strength, credibility, and connect to lead the party forward. Unfortunately, it appears that some individuals, driven by personal interests, have misled the central leadership and taken decisions by running the show from behind the curtain. This not only undermines the sacrifices of grassroots workers but risks pushing the party into avoidable setbacks," he wrote.

T Raja Singh said his letter was not driven by personal ambition. "I have been a dedicated Karyakarta, elected three times in a row with the blessings of the people and support of the party. But today. I find it difficult to stay silent or pretend that all is well. This is not about personal ambition, this letter reflects the pain and frustration of lakhs of loyal BJP Karyakartas and supporters who feel sidelined and unheard," he said.

"We had the best opportunity in years to bring the BJP to power in Telangana. But that hope is slowly being replaced by disappointment and frustration, not because of the people, but because of the leadership being placed at the helm," the MLA wrote.

"With great sadness, I have decided to resign from the primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party. I request you, Shri Kishan Reddy ji, to kindly inform the Hon'ble Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly that T Raja Singh is no longer a member of the BJP. While I may be stepping away from the party, I remain fully committed to the ideology of Hindutva and the service of our Dharma and the people of Goshamahal. I will continue to raise my voice and stand with the Hindu community with even greater strength," he said.

Calling it a "difficult", but "necessary" decision, T Raja Singh wrote, "The silence of many should not be mistaken for agreement. I speak not just for myself, but for countless Karyakartas and voters who stood with us with faith, and who today feel let down. I also humbly appeal to our senior leadership - Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, BJP National President Shri JP Nadda ji, Shri Amit Shah ji, and Shri BL Santhosh ji, to reconsider this course. Telangana is ready for the BJP, but we must choose the right leadership to honour that opportunity and not let it slip away. Jai Hind. Jai Shri Ram."

Ahead of the Telangana Assembly polls in 2023, the BJP had appointed Mr Reddy as the state president. He led the party to a good show in the state polls and the Lok Sabha election last year. With the NDA staying in power at the Centre, Mr Reddy was reinducted into the cabinet as Union Mines Minister. He had been doubling up as the state BJP chief and a new appointment has been on the cards for a while.