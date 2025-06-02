'Use Bulletproof Vehicle, Security': Hyderabad Police Notice To BJP MLA

The Mangalhat Police have issued a formal notice to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Thakur Raja Singh, warning him against disregarding government-assigned security arrangements, especially while visiting areas deemed highly sensitive.

In the notice dated June 1, the police emphasised that it is the responsibility of the MLA to cooperate in maintaining law and order.

"Once again, you are requested to protect yourself by using a bulletproof vehicle and inevitably utilise the (1+4) security personnel allotted by the Government," the notice stated.

The police stated that Mr Singh, who represents the Goshamahal constituency, had been moving without his designated bulletproof vehicle or security personnel (1+4), despite being a target of "frequent threatening calls."

"It is to once again alert that you have been receiving frequent threatening calls and it is noticed that you are often leaving the residence & office without any security personnel and moving highly communal sensitive areas... which shows negligence towards your life and safety," the official notice reads.

According to the police, Mr Singh visited areas such as Talabkatta, Bhavani Nagar, Injanboli, Baba Nagar, Bahadurpura, Santosh Nagar, Yakutpura, Golkonda, and Jirra between 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm on May 31. These localities have been identified as "highly communal-sensitive" by security agencies.

"The MLA is expected to follow all advised security protocols to avoid any untoward incident," a senior police officer from the West Zone said on condition of anonymity. "Ignoring these measures does not only endangers his life but also puts pressure on local law enforcement if any incident occurs."

A copy of the reminder was submitted to the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City.

Thakur Raja Singh currently serves as an MLA in the Telangana Legislative Assembly, representing the Goshamahal Assembly constituency.

