Month After Op Sindoor, Jaish Reopens Swimming Pool In Bahawalpur To Train Terrorists

Over a month ago, on May 7, India struck terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir to avenge the Pahalgam attacks. In Operation Sindoor, India destroyed terror camps in Bahawalpur, the headquarters of the Jaish-e-Mohammad, a terror group responsible for several attacks in India.

After a month, the terrorist group has reopened the swimming pool in the Madrassa, which is part of their training module.

Bahawalpur, located in the Punjab province of Pakistan, was a high-value target for India. The precision strikes caused extensive damage to the structures, which was even confirmed by Maxar satellite images accessed and analysed by NDTV.

India struck the terrorist infrastructure with precision-guided bombs, cruise missiles and drones.

Interestingly, the same swimming pool was used by the terrorists who attacked a paramilitary force, the CRPF, convoy in Pulwama in 2019, in which 40 soldiers died. The terrorists even clicked a picture in the swimming pool. The four main terrorists involved in the 2019 Pulwama attack, Mohammad Umar Farooq, Talha Rashid Alvi, Mohammad Ismail Alvi and Rashid Billa, had their photographs taken in this pool before leaving for Kashmir.

The Jaish terrorists undergo training in the swimming pool before infiltrating India. The terrorists have to pass the swimming test before getting recruited.

India's strikes on Muridke and Bahwalpur - the nerve centre of Pakistan's state-sponsored terrorist network - were in focus. The former is Lashkar's headquarters, and the latter houses the JeM. Pakistan's defence minister, Khwaja Asif, in an interview, admitted that Pakistan has been doing the "dirty work" (funding terrorists) for the West for many decades.

Satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies revealed extensive destruction at nine terror-linked sites, including the Markaz Subhan Allah compound in Bahawalpur and the Markaz Taiba complex in Muridke. These locations were training and ideological centres for Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, respectively.

Over 100 terrorists were killed in strikes that targeted nine sites in total.

Pak Rebuilding Terror Launch Pads

Pakistan has begun rebuilding terrorist launchpads and training camps that were destroyed during India's precision military strikes under Operation Sindoor in May, sources have said. A coordinated effort, with the full backing of the Pakistani military, spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and government, is underway to reconstitute these critical nodes of terror infrastructure, primarily in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and adjoining areas.

According to intelligence sources, a series of small and high-tech terror facilities are being developed in dense forest areas along the Line of Control (LoC) to evade surveillance and attack. The move comes weeks after Operation Sindoor destroyed multiple terror bases that were used by groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizbul Mujahideen, and The Resistance Front (TRF).