Hair Fall Remedies: 4 Kitchen Ingredients To Beat Hair Fall This Winter 

Have you ever noticed, how our number of 'good hair days' take a massive beating as soon as the weather begins to get nippy? Hair fall, hair damage and dry hair are few of the common reasons which make us dread winters so much. The dry winter air outside tends to sucks out all the moisture from the scalp, making it dry, which often leads to immense hair fall. Turns out that your kitchen is packed with magic ingredients that can sort out all your winter hair woes and help you get better, nourished and shiny locks too!

Here are 4 Kitchen Ingredients You Can Use To Prevent Hair Fall:



1. Onion Juice



Onion juice is one of the most loved traditional remedies to manage hair fall. Onion contains traces of sulphur, which promotes hair growth. Blend an onion, strain the juice and apply it on your hair and scalp twice in a week for two months. You can use a mild shampoo after it to do away with the smell.

2. Methi Seeds



Methi seeds or fenugreek seeds are used in many Ayurvedic concoctions to treat hair fall and hair damage. Methi seeds are packed with proteins and nicotinic acid, which stimulates hair follicles and hair growth. Add a tablespoon of this herb and water in a grinder and grind till a smooth paste is formed. Add a little coconut oil (or milk) to it and apply on your hair and scalp for half an hour. Wash it off with a mild shampoo. It is surely one of the best hair growth tips.

3. Amla

Amla or Indian gooseberry is one of the richest sources of vitamin C known to mankind. Vitamin C is also known to accelerate hair growth. Mix 2 teaspoons of amla powder or juice with equal amounts of lime juice and apply the mixture on your hair and scalp. Let it dry and then rinse it off with water.

4. Eggs

Yes, some of us may just abhor its smell but the truth is that eggs can do wonders for your hair. Eggs are one of the best sources of bioavailable protein and our hair strands need protein to grow. It is also rich in sulphur, zinc, iron, selenium, phosphorous and iodine.

Separate one egg white in a bowl and add one teaspoon of olive oil and honey to it. Make a paste of it and apply it all over your hair and scalp for about 20 minutes. Rinse it off with cold water and shampoo.



