Guru Purnima 2019: Date, Timing, Significance, Celebration And Feast

Guru Purnima is being celebrated today, that is on July 16, 2019.

Guru Purnima is being celebrated today on the full moon day of the Shakha Samavat in the Hindu calendar. This festival, celebrated by Hindus, Buddhists and Jains every year, commemorates the goodness of spiritual gurus and teachers as devotes thank their gurus for enlightenment. This day marks the first peak of the lunar cycle after the peak of the solar cycle. Basically, it is the day to thank our gurus and teachers, who in some way or the other have guided us in more ways than one. 'Guru' is said to be someone who removes all darkness from our lives and guides us on the right path. In Nepal, people celebrate this day as Teacher's Day. Let us know the significance and history of this special day.

Guru Purnima 2019: Puja Tithi

Purnima Tithi begins at 01:48 am on 16th July, 2019

Purnima Tithi ends at 03:07 am on 17th July, 2019

Source: Drikpanchang



Guru Purnima 2019 in India : Significance Of The Festival

Traditionally, the festival is celebrated by Buddhists in honour of Lord Buddha who gave his first sermon on this day at Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh. Moreover, in yogic tradition, this day is commemorated as the occasion when Lord Shiva became the first Guru, as he started the transmission of yoga to the Saptarishis. Most Hindus celebrate this day in the honour of the great sage Vyasa, who is known to be one of the greatest gurus in ancient Hindu traditions.

Guru Purnima 2019: How Is This Day Celebrated?

The festival of Guru Purnima is celebrated in countries including India and Nepal among others. On this day, devotees worship their spiritual gurus and offer them gifts. They visit temples and seek their blessings. Most people observe fast on this day to pay respect to their Guru and sustain on mostly fresh fruits and curd. People hold pujas, offer gratitude and pray for the goodness of one and all. In ashrams and monasteries, prayers are recited by the students in honour of their gurus.

Guru Purnima 2019: Prasad Prepared During The Festival

The temples offer charnamrit (sweet curd with dry fruits) and prasad, and a huge feast is held for the disciples. In most households too, people follow a vegetarian diet and some common delicacies are prepared, which include poori, halwa, khichdi, chhole, laddoo, barfi, gulab jamun and soan papdi among others.

Happy Guru Purnima!

