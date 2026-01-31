Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2026: Date, History And Significance Of The Day

Preparations are in full swing across the country as people get ready to celebrate Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2026 with faith and respect. The day is marked to remember the life and teachings of Sant Guru Ravidas, and special arrangements are being made, especially in Uttar Pradesh, where the occasion is observed with great devotion.

Significance Of Guru Ravidas Jayanti

Preparations for Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2026 have intensified across the country, especially in Uttar Pradesh, where the birth anniversary of Saint Guru Ravidas is celebrated with reverence and enthusiasm. Celebrated on the occasion of Magh Purnima, this festival commemorates the life, teachings, and social reform ideas of the 15th-century spiritual saint Guru Ravidas. According to the Hindu calendar, Guru Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated on the full moon day of the month of Magh.

When Is Guru Ravidas Jayanti

According to the calendar, the full moon day begins at 5:52 am on February 1, 2026, and ends at 3:38 am on February 2, 2026. According to religious beliefs, the festival is celebrated on the day the full moon day begins, so Guru Ravidas Jayanti will fall on Sunday, February 1, 2026. This occasion will mark the 649th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas.

Who Was Guru Ravidas

Guru Ravidas was a 15th-century saint, poet, and social reformer whose teachings centered on equality, compassion, and devotion to God. He opposed social discrimination and preached that there should be no distinction based on caste, wealth, or status. His spiritual philosophy was based on spiritual purity, true devotion, and selfless service. Many of his verses are included in the Guru Granth Sahib, reflecting his profound influence on the Bhakti movement.

Guru Ravidas was born in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, and therefore, his birth anniversary becomes a special center of devotion. It is believed that he was born on Magh Purnima, which is why this day is celebrated with great reverence. On Guru Ravidas Jayanti, a large number of devotees flock to Varanasi and participate in processions, religious rituals, and cultural programs. During this time, devotees sing hymns and kirtans, perform aarti, and remember Guru Ravidas's teachings in front of his images.

Guru Ravidas's message of equality, compassion, and social unity remains as relevant today. His teachings guide society to rise above discrimination and live a life of respect, simplicity, and devotion. Guru Ravidas Jayanti is not just a religious festival, but also an occasion to remember justice, unity, and human values.