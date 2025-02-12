Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025: Public Holiday In Several States Today, Here's What's Open And What's Closed

Guru Ravidas Jayanti is being observed today, Wednesday, across various parts of north India. Several states have declared a public holiday to mark the occasion. State governments of Punjab, Haryana had Uttarakhand have declared a public holiday in observance of Guru Ravidas Jayanti. The Delhi government has also declared a public holiday today to celebrate the birth anniversary of the well-known Indian poet and a renowned poet-saint of the Bhakti movement.

Guru Ravidas, a prominent figure in the Bhakti movement during the 15th and 16th centuries, is celebrated for his powerful teachings of equality, social justice, and devotion. His birth anniversary is especially marked in north India, including Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Chandigarh. On this day, people remember Guru Ravidas' teaching and how he worked towards reforming society and removing biases of the caste system.

Public Holiday for Guru Ravidas Jayanti

Now, to mark the occasion, several states have declared a public holiday today. In Punjab and Haryana, all government offices and schools in major cities like Mohali, Chandigarh, Gurugram, and Faridabad will remain closed.

The Uttarakhand government has also declared Wednesday a public holiday. All state government offices, institutions, and educational institutions will be closed except the secretariat and treasury, an official release said. The state will also organise a comprehensive cleanliness campaign across the state, and the statues of Guru Ravidas will be decorated on the occasion.

In Delhi, a public holiday has been declared for all government and public sector employees. "The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi is pleased to declare Wednesday, February 12, 2025, as a holiday in all government offices, autonomous bodies and public undertakings of the Delhi government, on account of Guru Ravidas Jayanti," a notification issued by the general administration department read.

Here's a list of what's open and what is closed in Delhi on Ravidas Jayanti

Public Transport: Services such as buses and the metro are expected to operate as usual.

Private offices and businesses: Most private sector establishments, including corporate offices, retail shops, and restaurants, are likely to remain open.

Healthcare services: Hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies will continue to provide essential medical services.

Government offices: All government departments, autonomous bodies, and public sector undertakings in Delhi will be closed today.

Educational Institutions: Schools and colleges under the Delhi government's jurisdiction will be closed in observance of the holiday.

Banks: Banks typically observe public holidays declared by the state. Therefore, most banks in Delhi are anticipated to be closed on February 12. Customers are advised to check with their respective banks or visit the RBI website for an official list of holidays applicable in their region.

Liquor Shops: There has been no official announcement regarding liquor shops being closed on Wednesday. Liquor shops are expected to operate as usual.

