New Year 2025: Are Banks Closed On January 1, 2025? Here's Where And Which Regional Offices Are Affected

As the new year begins, many may wonder about the banking schedule for the first day of January 2025. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced closures in multiple regional offices to mark New Year's Day and other regional celebrations.

RBI Closures on January 1, 2025

According to the latest holiday list, on January 1, 2025, the Reserve Bank of India will be closed in the regional offices of Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, and Shillong in observance of New Year's Day, Loosong, and Namsoong. These holidays are specific to the respective regions, marking cultural and traditional events.

Additional Bank Closures in January

Apart from the New Year's Day closure, RBI regional offices will also be closed for several other occasions throughout January:

January 2, 2025: The RBI will remain closed in Aizawl and Gangtok to celebrate Loosong, Namsoong, and New Year festivities.

January 6, 2025: In Chandigarh, RBI offices will be closed for Sri Guru Gobind Singh's Birthday.

January 11, 2025: Aizawl and Imphal will observe closures for Missionary Day and Imoinu Iratpa.

January 14, 2025: RBI offices in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), Itanagar, Kanpur, and Lucknow will be closed to mark Makar Sankranti, Pongal, and other regional festivals.

January 15-16, 2025: The RBI will be closed in Chennai for Thiruvalluvar Day and Uzhavar Thirunal.

January 23, 2025: The RBI offices in Agartala, Kolkata, and Bhubaneswar will close in observance of the Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Vir Surendrasai Jayanti.

Scheduled Bank Holidays

Additionally, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe public holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Bank customers in these regions should plan accordingly and check with their respective RBI offices for any specific changes to banking hours during this period.