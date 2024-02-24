Guru Ravidas Jayanti: Date, History And Significance Of The Day

The birth anniversary of saint-poet Guru Ravidas is celebrated on Magh Purnima

Devotees across North India are immersed in celebrations of Guru Ravidas Jayanti today, marking the birth anniversary of the revered saint and poet. Guru Ravidas, a prominent figure in the Bhakti movement during the 15th and 16th centuries, is celebrated for his powerful teachings of equality, social justice, and devotion.

The day holds particular significance in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Chandigarh, where vibrant processions, kirtan singing, and community gatherings are held in his honor. Devotees gather at temples and shrines dedicated to Guru Ravidas, offering prayers and performing aarti. Many take a symbolic holy dip in the Ganges, seeking blessings and reflecting on his life and message.

Guru Ravidas's teachings resonated deeply with the marginalized communities of his time, challenging the rigid caste system and advocating for equal rights and dignity for all. His poetry, infused with devotional fervor and social commentary, continues to inspire millions today.

A special event is organized at Shri Guru Ravidas Janam Asthan Mandir in Varanasi, his birthplace, drawing thousands of devotees from across the country.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti: The exact date

Guru Ravidas Jayanti, the celebration of the birth anniversary of the saint-poet Guru Ravidas, occurs on Magh Purnima, which is the full moon day in the month of Magh. Although the precise date of his birth is unknown, it is widely accepted that Guru Ravidas was born in 1377 C.E. in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. This year, the auspicious occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti falls on February 24, a Saturday. Magh Purnima is not only the last day but also the most significant day of Magha Mahina.