Gaggan Anand Reveals How NDTV's Coverage Inspired Him To Bring Jhalmuri To Raga's Menu

The much-awaited restaurant Raga, finally opened in New Delhi on August 26. Chef Gaggan Anand just revealed how jhalmuri, the popular Kolkata street snack, found a place on the menu. Interestingly, it was NDTV's coverage! The chef shared how NDTV's coverage of the West Bengal elections inspired him to make jhalmuri a permanent offering at his new restaurant.

Also Read: When Gaggan Anand Told NDTV How He Almost Quit Cooking In Delhi 25 Years Ago

Speaking to NDTV CEO and Editor-in-Chief Rahul Kanwal, he said, “I was watching Rahul covering Bengal Elections, so suddenly, I saw Vir (Sanghvi) eating Jhalmuri in his studio. This is such a political statement, I need to put jhalmuri in my menu in Delhi. I texted Vir I said I need to jhalmuri in my menu, not bhelpuri.”

Back in April 2026, during one of the Chai Stop segments of NDTV's Bengal Elections coverage with Rahul Kanwal, guests were served a range of Kolkata favourites, including jhalmuri. One of the segments also had Vir Sanghvi as a panelist, which ultimately inspired Anand.

Gaggan Anand, who was born in Kolkata, is one of Asia's most celebrated chefs. His Bangkok restaurant, Gaggan, was named Asia's Best Restaurant five consecutive times and has earned two Michelin stars. Raga marks the chef's first restaurant in India and is located at 21A, Janpath Road, Connaught Place. The restaurant aims to offer a progressive Indian dining experience in an intimate setting.

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The restaurant's name combines those of Gaggan Anand and his long-time chef and business partner, Rydo Anton. It is also inspired by the concept of a raga in Indian classical music. According to reports, Raga is expected to offer two tasting menus, though details of the dishes have largely been kept under wraps.

The signature tasting experience is priced at Rs 11,111 per person, excluding beverages and wine pairings. The restaurant operates as a dinner-only venue, with service beginning at 5:30 pm and the last seating scheduled for 9 pm.

Gaggan Anand revealed more such interesting anecdotes about his restaurant on Walk The Talk with Rahul Kanwal. Catch the action on Friday, August 28, only on NDTV.