Video: Jhalmuri Moment At NDA Meet As PM Modi Completes 12 Years In Office

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday served the popular Bengali snack 'jhalmuri' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a crucial meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the national capital.

The meeting was held to celebrate the completion of 12 years of the NDA government at the Centre and to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming India's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister.

Taking to his official Instagram account, PM Modi shared a video from the meeting, where Bengal CM Adhikari was seen serving the snack to the Prime Minister.

Later, PM Modi asked the vendor to serve 'jhalmuri' to the other NDA leaders who had gathered near the counter.

BJP President Nitin Nabin was also seen enjoying the snack.

'Jhalmuri' emerged as a symbol of BJP's electoral campaign leading to the West Bengal Assembly polls after PM Modi, taking a break from his campaign rallies, had made an unexpected stop in Jhargram for a quick bite of the savoury snack.

The snack, whose name derives from the Bengali word "jhal", meaning spicy or hot, had become a metaphor during the campaign period, symbolising both the intensity of the political contest and regional identity.

Meanwhile, sources said that the NDA is likely to adopt a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Modi on achieving the historic milestone of surpassing the record held by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

On June 10, PM Modi crossed Nehru's record of 4,399 days in office as an elected Prime Minister. Nehru's tenure from 1952 onwards is considered for this comparison, as he led an interim government between 1947 and 1952 before the country's first general elections were held.

While former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi served for more than 14 years in office, her tenure was not continuous, making PM Modi the longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister in India's history.

The meeting is being organised to commemorate the NDA government's 12th year in office and is expected to focus on the alliance's achievements, future policy priorities, and political roadmap.

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