Fungus, Cockroaches, Houseflies Found At Delhi's 5-Star Hotel. Seven Seas Hospitality Licence Suspended

Food safety inspections across India have been finding some worrying lapses at restaurants and food businesses in recent months. The latest action is against M/s Seven Seas Hospitality Pvt. Ltd, whose FSSAI licence has been suspended with immediate effect after an inspection found serious food safety violations.

The inspection found spoilt and deteriorated food, poor hygiene, improper storage of meat and vegetarian food, pest infestation and problems with refrigeration at premises.

The business has now been ordered to stop all food operations during the suspension period.

Fungal Growth Was Found On Several Food Items

As per our sources, the inspection was carried out at Seves Seas Hotel in Rohini, Delhi. Inspectors found fungal growth on tomatoes, papaya, jaggery and cashew nuts at the premises. Rotten capsicums were also found. The cooking oil was described as blackened and degraded.

Around 74 kg of non-compliant food articles were destroyed on-site during the inspection.

The inspection also found problems with food storage. Meat and vegetarian foods were not adequately segregated. Meat was not being stored properly, while condensation from cold storage units was dripping onto food items. There were also refrigeration leaks and excessive ice deposits.

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The problems were not limited to food storage. Inspectors found water stagnation, foul odour, filth and inadequate housekeeping in food preparation areas. Cockroaches and houseflies were also found. The premises had other infrastructure issues, including poor ventilation and lighting, inadequate cold storage and flaking plaster. The inspection also flagged gaps in sanitation, record maintenance and water testing.

After the inspection, the Food Business Operator received a compliance score of 30% and was classified as "Non-compliance." FSSAI suspended the licence with immediate effect and directed the business to cease all food business activities during the suspension period.

It Comes Amid A Wider Food Safety Crackdown

The Seven Seas action is not an isolated inspection. The action has also extended to larger and well-known establishments. In Mumbai, the FDA suspended the licence of a Blink Commerce facility last month after finding cockroaches and improper storage. Inspections at different locations in the city found live rodents, rodent droppings and cockroaches in food storage areas.