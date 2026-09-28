"Why Do You Want To Waste Time?" Supreme Court Questions Authority On Delay In New Front-Of-Pack Food Labels

A label on the front of a food packet can influence what a consumer picks up from the shelf. That is why the proposed Front-of-Pack Labelling (FoPL) system has become a key food safety issue. The Supreme Court has now questioned the delay in implementing it, saying it is concerned because the matter involves public health.

The Supreme Court has reserved its verdict on the issue of Front-of-Pack Labelling (FoPL) after hearing FSSAI's compliance affidavit. During the hearing, the court questioned the food authority over the time being taken to implement the proposed labelling system.

The judges asked FSSAI, "Why do you need so much time to implement it?" The court also questioned the delay, saying, "Why do you want to waste time? We are concerned... it's a health issue."

The court has also told FSSAI that there needs to be a clear definition of Ultra Processed Food. All parties have been asked to submit their written submissions within three days. The verdict has been reserved.

Also Read: Food Authority Proposes Warning Labels: How Front-Of-Pack Food Labels May Change Soon

New Food Label Could Make Sugar, Salt And Fat Levels Harder To Miss

The proposed FoPL system is meant to make important nutritional information easier to spot on packaged foods.

We have all carefully gone through the nutrition table on the back of a pack. That's the system in place currently. Now, under FSSAI's proposal, certain products would also carry a prominent warning on the front if they cross specified thresholds for added sugar, added fat or salt.

The proposed warning would be a red hexagon inside a white square, placed towards the top left of the front of the pack. The nutrient crossing the specified threshold would be mentioned inside it.

If a product crosses the threshold for two or three nutrients, all the applicable nutrients would appear in the same warning.

One important point in FSSAI's proposal is that the system would be based on nutrient levels, rather than simply classifying a food as highly processed.

In the case of beverages, FSSAI has proposed displaying the relevant beverage category on the front of the pack, including when the product is within the specified nutrient threshold. If a beverage crosses the relevant sugar or salt threshold, the applicable nutrient warning would also be displayed.