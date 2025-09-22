Diet Kitchens Of Three Government Hospitals In Hyderabad Flagged For Food Safety Violations

As part of a routine quality assurance, a task force representing Telangana's food safety department inspected diet kitchens at three government hospitals in Hyderabad recently. On September 20, 2025, the team took to its official X account to share the findings of their inspections at Government Maternity Hospital (GMH) Sultan Bazar, Government ENT Hospital Koti and Area Hospital Nampally. The officials discovered a range of food safety violations on the premises of their kitchens and have taken action accordingly. They said that they have issued notices to the respective contractors and given directions to Medical Superintendents of the hospitals.

At GMH Sultan Bazar, the food safety team flagged the unavailability of the water test report and the lack of food handlers with FoSTaC (food safety certification) training. The task force also noted that the handlers were not wearing aprons and caps. The other issues found at this diet kitchen were open bins and the storage of raw veggies and rice bags on the floor (which is an improper/unhygienic practice).

At the diet kitchen of Government ENT Hospital in Koti, the officials flagged problems like drainage overflow, pest entry risk and greasy exhaust - all of which can compromise food safety. They also found that there was no separate storage for raw food items. The diet kitchen at Area Hospital in Nampally was discovered to have unclean floors, rusty racks, greasy exhaust, damp walls, and damaged window mesh.

Issues noted: M/s Katikam Linga Reddy - GMH Sultan Bazar: open bins, rice… pic.twitter.com/DifdCgIp49 — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) September 20, 2025

The food safety task force carries out inspections at different kinds of establishments related to food preparation and food services. As seen in the above instance, its scope is not restricted to only restaurants, shops, suppliers, etc. Another example: it recently inspected the mess at BITS Pilani in Hyderabad. Several hygiene violations were found on its premises. The officials stated they issued notices to "both mess managements," along with collecting samples for laboratory testing. Read more about the food safety inspection here.

