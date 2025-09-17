Advertisement
Shocking Food Safety Issues Flagged At GrillAffair Outlets In Telangana After Complaint

A food safety task force recently inspected three branches of GrillAffair in Telangana. They discovered a range of violations on the premises.

Read Time: 2 mins
Food safety violations were flagged at a restaurant chain in Telangana (Photo Credit: X/ cfs_telangana)

Following a complaint about food safety at an establishment, a special task force in Telangana has taken action on the basis of its findings. The complaint pertained to a restaurant chain called "GrillAffair." The officials inspected three of its branches recently and shared their discoveries on X earlier this month. They flagged a range of violations, including poor hygiene, reused oil, mixed/ uncovered food, and more. The food safety task force highlighted hygiene lapses in the form of cobwebs, pest infestation and open kitchens lacking mesh. They also noted the lack of necessary pest control and health records.

Also Read: Food Safety Team Busts Illegal Milk Mixing Operations In Agra

The officials said they have initiated action against Grill Affair based on these food safety problems. However, the exact nature of the action has not yet been revealed. The task force also shared photos taken during their inspection, which raise serious concerns. Take a look below:

Also Read: Food Safety Raid In Noida, Gautam Budh Nagar: Expired, Low-Quality Food Found In Establishments

Some days later, the food safety task force shared details about their inspection of another restaurant chain in Telangana. On September 9, 2025, they visited 10 Absolute Barbeque outlets in Hyderabad, following the receipt of a complaint. They uncovered a range of violations across different premises. The issues they flagged included rat faeces on racks, cockroach infestation, expired food, unhygienic storage, beetle-infested flour and much more. The officials said that they seized the item, issued notices, collected samples and initiated action against the restaurant. Read more about the food safety violations found.

In recent times, the food safety task force has been inspecting various establishments such as government schools, hostels, supermarkets, hotels, sweet shops, fast food joints, etc. The officials stated that they have taken samples and issued notices when violations were discovered. They have shared some of their findings on the official X handle of Telangana's Commissioner of Food Safety.

Food Safety Raid, Food Safety, Telangana News
