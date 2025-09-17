Shocking Food Safety Issues Flagged At GrillAffair Outlets In Telangana After Complaint

Following a complaint about food safety at an establishment, a special task force in Telangana has taken action on the basis of its findings. The complaint pertained to a restaurant chain called "GrillAffair." The officials inspected three of its branches recently and shared their discoveries on X earlier this month. They flagged a range of violations, including poor hygiene, reused oil, mixed/ uncovered food, and more. The food safety task force highlighted hygiene lapses in the form of cobwebs, pest infestation and open kitchens lacking mesh. They also noted the lack of necessary pest control and health records.

The officials said they have initiated action against Grill Affair based on these food safety problems. However, the exact nature of the action has not yet been revealed. The task force also shared photos taken during their inspection, which raise serious concerns. Take a look below:

FoodSafety#TaskForce inspected 3 branches of GrillAffair on receipt of complaint. Violations found: poor hygiene, no pest control/health records, reused oil, open kitchens w/o mesh, cobwebs, mixed/ uncovered food, pest infestation. Action initiated. Stay alert, report unsafe food pic.twitter.com/4saf76S66D — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) September 4, 2025

Some days later, the food safety task force shared details about their inspection of another restaurant chain in Telangana. On September 9, 2025, they visited 10 Absolute Barbeque outlets in Hyderabad, following the receipt of a complaint. They uncovered a range of violations across different premises. The issues they flagged included rat faeces on racks, cockroach infestation, expired food, unhygienic storage, beetle-infested flour and much more. The officials said that they seized the item, issued notices, collected samples and initiated action against the restaurant. Read more about the food safety violations found.

In recent times, the food safety task force has been inspecting various establishments such as government schools, hostels, supermarkets, hotels, sweet shops, fast food joints, etc. The officials stated that they have taken samples and issued notices when violations were discovered. They have shared some of their findings on the official X handle of Telangana's Commissioner of Food Safety.