Excess of Vitamin A May Up Fracture Risk: 5 Vitamin D Foods

Over-supplementing Vitamin A in your diet could up the risk of bone fracture. The scientists revealed that overdose of vitamin A could decrease bone thickness, leading to weak and fracture-prone bones.

Vitamin A is a significant nutrient that is essential for growth, vision, immunity and organ function.

The study was conducted on a group of mice. The study revealed that mice which were given lower doses of Vitamin A, equivalent to 4.5-13 times the recommended daily allowance (RDA) in humans, showed thinning of their bones in just eight days.

"Overconsumption of Vitamin A may be an increasing problem as many more people now take vitamin supplements. Overdose of Vitamin A could be increasing the risk of bone weakening disorders in humans but more studies are needed to investigate this," said Ulf Lerner, Professor from Sahlgrenska Academy at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden.

"In the majority of cases, a balanced diet is perfectly sufficient to maintain the body's nutritional needs for Vitamin A," Lerner added.

Previous studies on mice have shown that short-term overdosing of Vitamin A, at the equivalent of 13-142 times the RDA in people, results in decreased bone thickness and an increased fracture risk after just one or two weeks. It must be noted that these studies were performed with very high doses of Vitamin A, over a short period of time.

"In our study we have shown that much lower concentrations of Vitamin A, a range more relevant for humans, still decreases rodent bone thickness and strength," Lerner noted.

People should be cautious of over-supplementing Vitamin A in their diets, revealed the scientists.

While the link between vitamin A and bone loss takes centre stage with this study, one cannot deny that there are some nutrients which could significantly promote bone health and density too. Including vitamin D in your diet is said to do wonders for your bone health.

Here are some foods that are rich in Vitamin D:

1. Milk

2. Egg yolks

3. Mushrooms

4. Cheese

5. Fatty fish



Include them in your diet, but make sure you consult an expert before making any drastic change. Remember excess of anything is bad. Moderation is the key to good health.

(With inputs IANS)



