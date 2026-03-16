34,000 kg Payload, 1,450 kmph: B-1B Bomber Used In US War On Iran

About a dozen B-1B bombers have been deployed to RAF Fairford in the United Kingdom for airstrikes on Iran. This accounts for more than half of the US Air Force's mission-capable B-1 Lancer fleet.

US Central Command said Monday that B-1B Lancers, capable of carrying a payload of up to 34,000 kg have been operating over the Gulf in support of Operation Epic Fury, the joint US-Israeli war on Iran.

“Nicknamed the BONE, B-1Bs hold world records for speed, payload and range,” the CENTCOM said.

B-1B Lancers – capable of carrying a payload of 75,000 pounds – have operated over the Middle East in support of Operation Epic Fury. Nicknamed the BONE, B-1Bs hold world records for speed, payload and range. pic.twitter.com/pwYq7n1BMO — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 15, 2026

The B-1 holds 61 world records recognised by the Federation Aeronautique Internationale for speed, payload, distance and time to climb across different aircraft weight categories.

The buildup at the Gloucestershire air base began on March 6, when the UK Ministry of Defence allowed the US to use its bases to attack Iran. Three B-52 Stratofortress aircraft have also been deployed.

About The B-1B Lancer

The B-1B Lancer is a long-range heavy bomber used by the US Air Force. It is designed to carry large quantities of conventional weapons and strike targets anywhere in the world.

Because of its speed, range and heavy payload, the aircraft is considered the backbone of the US long-range bomber fleet.

The bomber is commonly nicknamed “BONE”, derived from the pronunciation of B-One.

What makes it powerful?

The B-1B can carry one of the largest conventional weapon loads of any aircraft in the US Air Force. It can deliver both precision-guided and unguided bombs.

The B-1B first saw combat in 1998 in Iraq. It was later used in major conflicts, including NATO's Operation Allied Force in 1999, the war in Afghanistan after 2001, and the Iraq War.

The aircraft was originally designed to carry nuclear weapons, but the US removed its nuclear role in 1994. It was fully converted to carry only conventional weapons by 2011 under international arms control agreements.

Features