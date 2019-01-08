Diet Is More Important Than Exercise To Lose Weight: Diet Tips To Shed Kilos

If you are looking to lose weight, then it is imperative to keep a check on your health and plan realistic goals for yourself. In order to lose weight in a healthy way, the first step is to set realistic goals that you can achieve easily in the weeks to come. If the findings of a latest study are to be believed, then our diet is far more important than exercise, including swimming, jogging, cycling and formal exercises. According to health experts, muscle training or weight lifting increases appetite that can ultimately sabotage the best of intentions.

People who aim to lose 1 or 2 kilos in a week are more successful at keeping their routine on. As per health experts and dietitians around the world, about 10 percent of our calories are burned digesting the food we eat and we lose about 20 percent to 30 percent while exercising.

Here Are Simple Diet Tips That May Help You Lose Weight Naturally:

1. Add More Protein To Your Diet

Protein is one of the important nutrients that one must add to their daily diet; moreover, including protein-rich foods to your diet could help accelerate weight loss. It keeps you full for longer and helps lower total body fat. Add eggs, oats, fish, and amaranth to your lunch and dinner menu. You can eat chana, sprouts, paneer or tofu for breakfast.

2. Avoid Refined Carbs And Sugar

If you are on a weight loss spree, then you must avoid refined carbs and sugar. Why, you ask? It is mainly because carbs break down in our body and produce sugar. More simple carbs in your diet will ultimately cause your blood sugar levels to rise. Apart from this, simple carbs and sugar make us retain water, results in bloating, which is important to avoid.

3. Say No To Preservatives

While doing grocery shopping, one must scan the labels carefully to avoid all preservatives, artificial colours, additives and MSG. Foods comprising preservatives are a complete no-no, as they are full of sodium.

4. Skip Fried Food

Ask your nutritionist or dietitian and they will always advice you to skip all the deep-fried foods like chips, samosa, patty, etc. as they will not only undo all your hard work but will also make you lethargic. The fats in fried foods are trans-fats. They increase inflammation and free radical damage in the body.

It's the beginning of the New Year; starting right now, you will have whole year to measure your results. After all, there's nothing better than experiencing the satisfaction of helping yourself achieve your goals.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.