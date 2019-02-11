Diabetes: This DIY Herbal Concoction May Help Keep Blood Sugar Levels In Control

Diabetes Mellitus refers to a group of diseases that leads to elevated blood sugar levels. Diabetes is currently one of the most prevalent metabolic disorders, afflicting millions across the world. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the global prevalence of diabetes among adults over 18 years of age has risen from 4.7% in 1980 to 8.5% in 2014. According to a recent study, 98 million Indians are likely to be diagnosed with diabetes by the year 2030. Diabetes, if left unmanaged, could take a toll on your kidneys, heart and even lead to weight gain. Diabetes can be controlled to a large extent with the help of medicine and a healthy diet. There are some herbs and spices, which could be put to use too.

Dr. Shikha Sharma, a renowned wellness expert, gave us the recipe of a herbal mix for tackling high blood sugar levels.

What makes this herbal mix work?

Its power-packed ingredients will ensure your blood sugar level fluctuations are under control. Since it is made with natural ingredients, they are safe to consume too. This is what goes into the concoction.

1. Fenugreek Powder

According to a study, published in the International Journal For Vitamin and Nutrition Research, a daily dose of 10 grams of fenugreek seeds soaked in hot water may help control blood sugar fluctuations. Fenugreek seeds make for an effective traditional remedy for diabetes. It is packed with fibres that digest slowly and enable slow release of sugar in the bloodstream.

2. Neem Powder

In the journal Studies on Ethno-Medicine, neem leaf powder was found to control diabetic symptoms on non-insulin dependent male diabetics. To make neem leaf powder, take some dried leaves. Grind them in a blender until smooth. Strain using a strainer for a fine powder.

Herbal Diabetes Treatment: Neem leaf powder was found to control diabetic symptoms on non-insulin dependent male diabetics.

3. Karela Powder

Karela, or bitter gourd, is again one of the most trusted remedies for managing diabetes; Ayurveda swears by its healing benefits too. The bitter veggie may not please every palate, but including it in your daily diet may do wonders for your blood sugar levels. Bitter gourd has an insulin-like compound called Polypeptide-p (or p-insulin), which could control diabetes naturally. It is also high on fibres and allows gradual release of sugar.

4. Jamun Seed Powder

Do not toss away the jamun seeds as they come loaded with many health benefits too. One of them being its hypoglycaemic properties. Both jamun and jamun seeds are said to prevent blood sugar fluctuations. They are also filled with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that make it a good choice for diabetics.

How To Make The Herbal Mix?

Take a teaspoon of each, fenugreek powder, jamun seed powder, neem powder and karela powder. Consume about one teaspoon of this mix, half an hour before lunch and dinner along with water.

Before you make any major alteration to your diet, do consult an expert first. Over-consumption of this concoction or anything for that matter is not a good strategy to manage diabetes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.