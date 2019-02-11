Weight Loss: 3 Low-Calorie Vegetable Juices You Can Make At Home To Lose Weight

When it comes to weight loss, everybody seems to have an advice or two on how to lose some quick kilos. Some of it may help, but a lot of it may not help you achieve your goal of sustainable weight loss. A healthy diet is an indispensable part of a weight loss regime, and you would be surprised to know what all you can do with your veggies. Yes, you heard us! They need not be on you plate in their boring and bland avatar always. You can use them to make yourself some healthy homemade juices too. Drinking fresh juices is also a great way to load up on a variety of minerals, vitamins, fibre and antioxidants – all of which aid in revving up your metabolism and thus, you are able to burn more calories. These weight loss juices not only help you lose weight but they also offer a host of other health benefits.

Here are some low-calorie, nutrient-dense vegetable juices that you can prepare at home:

1. Carrot And Beetroot Juice

Sweet carrots and crunchy beetroot, when blended together, could do wonders for your belly fat. Carrots are full of fibre and are also a negative calorie veggie; beetroot too is a treasure-trove of fibres and vital anti-oxidants. Fibres take the longest to breakdown and digest, keeping you full for a longer spell of time. If you are full, you would naturally binge less. Take two carrots, peel and cut them in big chunks, do the same with one beetroot. Put them in a blender. Mix and strain. Drink it early in the morning.

(Also Read: 8 Amazing Health Benefits Of Carrots: From Weight-loss To Healthy Eyesight)



2. Spinach And Other Leafy Greens Juice

Remember how your mother would just not let you leave the dining table until you finished your bowlful of spinach. Well, she had her fair reasons. Spinach is densely packed with minerals like iron, potassium and manganese. It is also filled with many healthy antioxidants that help prevent free radical activity in body. Spinach is also a good source of fibre and protein that helps steady weight loss too. In a blender, blend some other leafy greens like kale and cabbage and mix till smooth. Strain and drink.

Weight Loss: Spinach is densely packed with minerals like iron, potassium and manganese

3. Cucumber, Cilantro And Lemon Juice

Did you know that 96 percent of cucumber is just water? A 100 gram serving of cucumber contains only 16 calories. The watery vegetable is your perfect bet for weight loss. Add to it the fibre-rich goodness of cilantro and lemon and you are good to go. Lemon juice is also said to rev up metabolism naturally. A faster metabolism means, better calorie burning and faster fat loss.

(Also Read: 5 Untold Benefits Of Cucumber Water)



Vegetable juices can be called a safer bet for weight loss as compared to fruit juices because they are not so sweet. They would not drastically affect your blood sugar levels. However, it is always a good idea to eat more of whole foods. Juicing a fruit or vegetable may make you cost out on some healthy fibres.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

