Diabetes Management: Eat These Plant-Based, Low-Carb Diabetes Superfoods To Manage Blood Sugar

It is not easy to be cautious of everything that you put on to your plate, but if you are a diabetic, you have no choice either. Sometimes even the most ‘healthy' foods could cause blood sugar spikes, which is why it is often said that diabetes management in no cakewalk. Diabetes is a group of metabolic conditions marked by elevated blood sugar levels. According to a study, by the year 2030 about 98 million Indians would be diabetics. Diabetes is currently one of the most prevalent health conditions around the globe. If you are a diabetic, you must supplement your diet with fibre-rich fruits and vegetables. A study published recently said that a plant-based clean diet may help keep risk of diabetes at bay, compared to a diet laden with red meat.

Here Are Plant-Based, Low Carb Diabetes Superfoods that could help keep your blood sugar levels stable:

1. Sweet potato: While potatoes are not very advisable in an ideal diabetes diet for its high-carb content, you can still experiment with its pink tuber cousin. Sweet potatoes or shakarkandi are filled with complex carbs also known as the good carbs that do not metabolise so soon and keep your blood sugar stable. The Glycemic Index of sweet potato is also lower than 55. Glycemic Index is the ranking of carbohydrates present in a food depending upon how it affects your blood sugar levels. Foods with GI score above 55 may cause intense blood sugar spikes, whereas foods with GI score lower than 55 get digested slowly and enable slow release of sugar in the bloodstream.

2. Spinach: The lovely greens are packed with healthy fibres that help keep you full and ensure there are no abnormal blood sugar fluctuations. The GIycemic Index of spinach is also a mere 15! Being low-in calories, spinach also assists in weight management, which is a major challenge for diabetics.

3. Chia Seeds: The super seeds are packed with fibre, zinc, iron, calcium and magnesium. High in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, chia seeds are an excellent choice for diabetics to manage blood sugar and diabetes-related ailments. You can tuck into them raw, add them to your smoothies, salads, cereals etc.

4. Bitter Gourd: The bitter taste of the veggie may not be pleasing to every palate out there, but there is no denying the fact that bitter gourd is indeed one of the healthiest vegetables for diabetics. Scientists have revealed that bitter gourd has a few active substances that may have anti-diabetic properties. For instance, charantin, a compound found karela, has blood glucose-lowering effect. Karela also has an insulin-like compound called Polypeptide-p or p-insulin, which helps improve body's insulin activity.

5. Orange: According to the American Diabetes Association, citrus fruits are exceptional to manage blood sugar levels. Oranges are quite full of fibres too. Fibres do not breakdown that easily and stay in your system for long, enabling gradual release of sugar. Whole oranges are a better bet than orange juice as they contain more fibre content.

Make sure you always practice moderation. Eating anything in excess may take a toll on your overall health.

