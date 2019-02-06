5 Common Diet Mistakes That Are Coming In Way Of Your Weight Loss Journey

Weight loss could prove to be tad overwhelming at times. The lack of results may make you want to quit midway, but the truth is that such testing times are a great way to re-examine the entire weight loss regimen you have adopted. So many times we take advises from everyone and have a rather shoddy idea of weight loss. We forget some common basics, or do something wrong consistently that tends to hamper our weight loss goals.

Here are some common diet mistakes that could be preventing your weight loss.

1. Not Drinking Enough Water/Fluids: You must drink eight glasses of water every day. Water helps carry out many essential body functions, like keeping kidneys healthy and skin nourished. Sometimes the brain intermixes thirst signals with that of hunger. So you feel like munching when you are actually thirsty. Drinking water time-to-time could help avert such cravings. Starting your day with lukewarm water with honey could help rev up the body's metabolism naturally. If the plain taste of water is becoming too monotonous for you, you can throw into it some fruits and herbs of your choice and have this detox water through the day.

2. Not Having Enough Protein: Make sure you include ample protein-rich foods in your breakfast, lunch and dinner. Protein helps build muscle and aids fat loss by keeping you satiated. Protein also helps regulate hunger hormone ghrelin, which checks cravings. Some of the best sources of protein are eggs, milk, Greek yogurt, flaxseeds, chia seeds, almonds, lentils, legumes and beans.

A healthy diet can protect you from numerous illnesses, boost your immunity and also help in weight management.



3. Lack of Fibre In the Diet: Fibre takes the longest to digest and breakdown. Since it is there in your system for so long, you do not feel hungry so soon and steer clear of fattening snacks. Therefore opt for fibre-rich fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds. While having fruits, make sure you are eating most of them raw, fresh and whole. Juicing fruits may make you lose out on some healthy fibres.

4. Do Not Rule Out Fats: If you have been eliminating all fat sources from your diet, thinking it will help you shed those extra kilos, then you have been wrong all this while. Ruling out any macronutrient from your diet completely would have detrimental effects on your health. While it is true that saturated fats found in fries, fritters and baked goods induce weight, but that does not mean all fats are bad. Good fats found in olive oil, avocados and cheese help in filling you up with healthy nutrients and also support healthy metabolic activity. So choose wise and do not rule out fats aimlessly.

5. Skipping Breakfast: Breakfast is the first meal of the day. It helps restore your energy levels and kick-starts body's metabolism. If you skip the very first meal of the day, you are more likely to tuck into anything fat and greasy that comes your way until you are completely full, thereby taking your weight loss goals for a toss.

One must remember that weight loss is not an overnight miracle. It needs a dedicated diet regimen, fitness routine and a good knowledge of what is suiting your body and what is not. If you have been making these mistakes, make sure you stop today. Write to us some common diet mistakes you rectified in your weight loss journey that proved to be a game changer for you.

