Diabetes: 3 Easy Diabetic-Friendly Breakfast Recipes That You Can Try

There is a popular saying that goes, "Eat your breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince, and dinner like a pauper." Breakfast is indeed one of the most important meals of the day. Breakfast literally means breaking the fast. Since you don't consume anything after dinner till you wake up the next morning, your body needs fuel to kick-start. Breakfast is the most neglected meal of the day in urban living. Many of us simply skip our breakfast in order to reach school, college or office on time. But if you are a diabetic, you cannot afford to skip your breakfast. Consumption of healthy carbohydrates along with protein and fibre is the perfect way to start the morning.

Eating foods at breakfast that have a low glycaemic index may help prevent a spike in blood sugar all morning long - and even after lunch. Eating peanut butter or almond butter at breakfast, for example, will keep you satiated, thanks to the combination of protein and fat, according to the American Diabetes Association.

Kick-Start Your Mornings With These 3 Easy Diabetic-Friendly Breakfast Recipes:

Breads are breakfast staples. But, what we don't realise is that most breads use refined flour that is high on carbs and devoid of any nutrients, which is not good for blood sugar levels. Here's a simple solution; this banana and oat bread replaces all that is bad for you with all that's good.

(Also Read: Protein In Banana: Add This Fruit To Your Daily Diet To Stay Fit And Healthy)

This banana and oat bread replaces all that is bad for you with all that's good.

This wholesome meal consists of pancakes made with whole wheat flour, milk, yogurt and spinach with a mushroom filling. Spinach is exceptionally good for diabetics even if you eat it in relatively large quantities. This water-soluble veggie has a negligible effect on blood sugar, making it apt for a diabetic diet that's rich in fibre and protein.

(Also Read: How Spinach Helps Manage Blood Sugar Levels Naturally)

Spinach is exceptionally good for diabetics even if you eat it in relatively large quantities.

These light and fluffy idlis made with the goodness of oats make for one delightful treat. Oats are full of fibre, which plays a crucial role in maintaining blood sugar levels. You can team them with coconut chutney. According to a study published in the Journal of Medicinal Food, coconut water helps improve diabetes. This dish is one of the best foods for high blood pressure that you can safely add in your hypertension diet.

(Also Read: Oatmeal For Diabetes: How To Use High Fibre Foods To Manage Blood Sugar Levels)

Oats are full of fibre, which plays a crucial role in maintaining blood sugar levels.

Try these blood sugar-friendly breakfast options that will keep you healthy and going.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.