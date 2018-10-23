Diabetes: How Spinach Helps Manage Blood Sugar Levels Naturally

You may hate it and find it extremely bitter, spinach or palak is not everyone's favourite. But, it is known as a superfood; all thanks to its high fibre, lutein, folate, iron and calcium content, which makes it great for each one of us. Turns out, spinach is exceptionally good for diabetics even if you eat it in relatively large quantities. This water-soluble veggie has a negligible effect on blood sugar, making it a good food to choose if you are following a diabetic diet that's rich in fibre and protein. In fact, the American Diabetes Association denotes spinach as a superfood for type-1 and type-2 diabetes. So, what is it that makes it a great vegetable for managing blood sugar levels and control diabetes and how to use it best to ensure it keeps your healthy?

(Also Read: Spinach Nutrition: Amazing Cooking Tips And Health Benefits)

Spinach For Diabetes:

Spinach is a rich source of fibre, which doesn't digest easily. So, spinach does not cause immediate spikes in blood sugar levels. Soluble fibre is, in fact, responsible for reducing blood glucose levels and control diabetes. Each cup of cooked spinach is said to have about four to five grams of fibre.

Spinach is a non-starchy veggie, which means it does not have much effect on blood sugar levels. So, you can enjoy the green delight as much as you want.

Spinach is considered a low-glycaemic index food, and foods that have low GI are said to have little or no effect on the blood sugar levels.

Diabetics are generally recommended to limit their carbohydrate consumption. Spinach is a veggie that is low in carbohydrate content, which keeps diabetes in check.

Spinach is super-low in calories, and foods that have few calories are generally responsible for stabilising blood sugar levels. Moreover, low-calorie foods also help maintain your weight, which is crucial for diabetics.

(Also Read: 4 Delicious Spinach Recipes From South India: Load Up On Greens)

How To Use Spinach For Diabetes?

One way to use spinach is to make spinach-rich vegetables and curries for your meals. You could toss boiled or steamed spinach in your healthy salads. One of the best ways, however, is to drink a glassful of spinach juice. Here's how you can make spinach juice.

Take a bunch of spinach and wash it thoroughly.

Now, chop it and put it in a blender or juicer.

You could add some mint leaves and coriander leaves to add extra flavours.

Now, blend the ingredients together to get a smooth mixture.

Strain the juice using a sieve or strainer in a glass.

Add some lemon juice and black pepper to it.

(Also Read: 6 Interesting Ways To Include Spinach In Kids' Diet)

Drink up the goodness first thing in the morning or in the evening as snack and manage diabetes in a healthy way. Make sure you consult a doctor before switching to this home remedy.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.