Diabetes Management: 3 Ayurvedic Diet Tips To Manage Diabetes

Diabetes mellitus is one of the most common metabolic disorders afflicting millions across the world. It is a condition where the body's blood sugar levels are abnormally high. Diabetes occurs when your insulin production is impaired, or your body is not able to respond to the insulin properly. According to experts, if diabetes is not controlled using appropriate measures, it could take a toll on the health of your kidneys, heart and even induce weight gain. In Ayurveda, the condition is known as 'Madhumeh', which is caused due to an imbalance of doshas. According to Dr. Om of Kerala Ayurveda, Type-1 diabetes is an imbalance of the Vata (air and wind) dosha, while Type-2 diabetes is an excess of the Kapha (water and earth) dosha. Ayurveda also suggests a handful of dietary practices that may come in handy to manage diabetes better. Diabetics must avoid fatty, fried and oily foods and eat fresh and seasonal fruits and vegetables that are high on fibre content. It is also a good idea to avoid sugary and baked goods as they cause untimely blood sugar spikes. Here are some other Ayurvedic tips you can follow:

1. Drink Copper Water: Store some water in a copper vessel or a copper tumbler overnight and drink it the next day; doing so may help prevent blood sugar fluctuations, writes Dr. Vasant lad in 'The Complete Book of Ayurvedic Home Remedies'. Storing water in copper vessels helps water leach onto some beneficial properties of copper. Copper helps battle several harmful microbial activity. The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties are also helpful in managing diabetes.

2. Fenugreek Seeds: Several studies have shown fenugreek/methi seed's efficacy in managing diabetes. According to a study published in the International Journal For Vitamin and Nutrition Research, a daily dose of 10 grams of fenugreek seeds soaked in hot water may help control Type-2 diabetes. Methi dana helps control blood sugar surge. Being packed with fibre, it ensures slow release of sugar in the bloodstream.

3. Consume More Healthy Bitter Foods: Cutting down on sweets and desserts is not enough, you should also supplement your diet with healthy foods. Bitter foods like karela, amla and aloe vera are known to do wonders for diabetes management. Bitter gourd contains an insulin-like compound called Polypeptide-p or p-insulin, which is known to have anti-diabetic effects. Amla or Indian gooseberry is enriched with fibre, which makes it an ideal bet for diabetes management.

Follow these tips and manage your blood sugar levels naturally. It is always advisable to consult a doctor before making any major changes in diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.