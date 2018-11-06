Diabetes Diet:  3 Low-Calorie And Diabetic-Friendly Drinks To Include In Your Diet 

If you are a diabetic, you may be aware of the importance of an ideal diabetes diet. Diabetes refers to a group of metabolic diseases that could lead to elevated blood sugar levels. It is difficult to reverse the condition, but a few wise choices may help manage the condition better. Lack of proper care towards diabetes may take a severe toll on your health. Studies have shown that diabetes may up the risk of obesity, kidney failure and cardiovascular diseases. If your blood sugar levels are consistently high, make sure you steer clear of sugary and aerated drinks. Packed with umpteen liquid calories and sugar, these drinks can cause a surge in your blood sugar levels instantly. There are many natural drinks that you can include in your diabetes diet instead.





Diabetes Management: Here Are 3 Drinks That May Help Manage Blood Sugar Levels Naturally



1. Karela Juice



Karela, or bitter gourd, may not have the best of reputation amongst many due to its pungent bitter taste, but the veggie can do wonders to keep your blood sugar levels stable. According to studies, bitter gourd has a few active substances with anti-diabetic properties. One of them is charantin, which is famous for its blood glucose-lowering effect. Bitter gourd contains an insulin-like compound called Polypeptide-p or p-insulin, which has been shown to control diabetes naturally. These substances either work individually or together to help reduce blood sugar levels. Here's how you can make bitter melon juice at home.



bitter gourd juice



2. Fenugreek Water



Fenugreek seeds, or methi dana, are renowned for its anti-diabetic properties. A study published in the International Journal For Vitamin and Nutrition Research found that a daily dose of 10 grams of fenugreek seeds soaked in hot water may help control type-2 diabetes. Methi dana contains fibre and helps in slowing down digestion process, further regulating the absorption of carbohydrates and sugar.



Dr. P. S. Phadke in the book, 'Home Doctor, Natural Healing with Herbs, Condiments and Spices', suggests a healthy concoction, "take dried Indian gooseberry (amla) powder, turmeric and fenugreek seed powder in equal quantities. A teaspoon of this mixture can be taken thrice a day with water to check diabetes."





3. Ginseng Tea



The Chinese herb is emerging to be one of the most sought-after herbs in the world of health and nutrition. As per the researchers, ginseng tends to slow down carbohydrate absorption; increases cell's ability to use glucose; and increase insulin secretion from the pancreas. Here's how you can prepare ginseng tea at home.

Diabetes management: One of the benefits of ginseng tea is it's anti-diabetic properties





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.