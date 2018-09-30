Diabetes Management: Drinking This Herbal Tea May Help Manage Increased Blood Sugar Levels

Diabetes is one of the most pressings concerns in the world of health and nutrition today. As many as 422 million adults were living with diabetes in 2014, compared to 108 million in 1980. The global prevalence of diabetes has nearly doubled since 1980, says the WHO. Diabetes is a condition marked by fluctuating blood sugar levels. Diabetics need to be extra careful with their diet. According to experts, bingeing on sugary foods, aerated beverages and trans-fats could cause your blood sugar levels to surge. Diabetics should include foods that are rich fibre. Fibre takes long to break down and digest and keep your blood sugar levels are in check. There are many foods, spices and herbs that could help manage diabetes naturally. One such herb is ginseng. It is a herb that has been an important part of Chinese medicine since time immemorial. Koreans use it in a variety of delicious or medicinal concoctions. Ginseng wine and ginseng tea have been a mainstay in Korean households and gatherings for over centuries now. The wonder herb is slowly emerging to be a global favourite too. In India, you can find ginseng powder or root easily in any reputed supermarket or mart.





According to the book 'Prescription For Herbal Healing' by Phyllis A. Balch, ginseng tea can reduce insulin requirements and prolong the effects of injected insulin. Studies have claimed that Korean red ginseng may help improve insulin sensitivity, which could help type-2 diabetics to manage their diabetes efficiently. In type-2 diabetes, your body tissues stop responding to insulin produced by the pancreas. This leads to abnormal metabolising of sugar and cause the glucose levels to surge. If left untreated, diabetes could also lead to kidney failure, obesity and heart complications. Ginseng is said to form interactions with insulin, glimepiride, glyburide and glipizide, which help lower blood sugar. However, that does not mean you can start loading up on the herb already. It is imperative that you know the type of herb and the dosages that is permissible for you. Korean or Asian ginseng is a warmer variety, while the American ginseng is cooling in nature. Always consult a certified expert before making any drastic changes in your diet.

How To Make Ginseng Tea?

1. Shave pieces of fresh ginseng root, make bout 6-7 slices. Make sure they are shaved thin.

2. Pour 4 cups of hot water in the pot and steep for 10 minutes. You can also add some ginger shavings to it

4. After you have steeped it for 10 minutes. Strain the tea and pour into glasses.

5. Consume hot.



If you have ginseng powder, you can steep the powder in boiling hot water too.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

