Counting Calories Is An Old-Fashioned Way Of Losing Weight; Keep Health Goal In Mind

As per a study published in the Obesity Reviews, calories found in sweet drinks can be unhealthy for our health. The study was done by a team of 22 researchers from different US universities, where it was found that intake of calories from sugary drinks can be harmful than the sae amount of calories taken from other food. For instance, a 300ml can of sugary soft drink is unhealthy than a medium-sized potato chips packet. The former can increase the risk of type 2 diabetes and other problems, whereas a potato is rich in a whole range of vitamins and minerals. The researchers found out that calories earned from any food have the potential to increase the risk for obesity and heart diseases, this is mainly because all calories can directly contribute to positive energy balance and fat gain. It was also observed that consumption of anything (calories) may result in weight gain. However, food, as compared to liquids, is relatively low in calories doesn't mean that it's healthy, be it chia seeds and nuts - moderation is the key!However, Consultant Nutritionist, Dr. Rupali Datta advocated for liquid calories. She says, "calories are an energy measure that are required by our bodies to survive. Calories are present in almost every food that we consume. Some come with other nutrients making it a healthy choice, others come by themselves, pushing the food down the list of must haves. Liquids we consume also come with the same rules. However, choosing liquid calories, keep your health goals in mind."If you are on a special diet to lose weight, then choose from the list below.If you are into exercising daily or sports, then you need fluids for meeting two essential needs.It is nothing new that during workout our body sweats, therefore, needs a lot of fluids, making fluids an essential part of our workout regimen. Good hydration helps improve performance and prevents fatigue and protects against overheating of the body. Choosing the right fluid, sport science research has recommended that though water is a good choice, however, our body needs carbohydrate and electrolytes, of course, it also depends on the intensity, duration and sport we play. Moreover, as per Australian institute of sports nutrition small duration exercise, say about, 45 minutes or less, there is no need for any supplement. However, exercise done longer than that requires a hydration plan. Research shows that cool drinks with some flavour and sodium are suitable as compared to water.Heavy workouts need more nourishment, but exhaustion may interfere with adequate intake. The guidelines for the Olympic committee's Nutrition for athletes states that in order to increase energy intake and build muscle mass, then having liquid things like fruit smoothies, liquid meal supplements and fortified milkshakes and juices are better option as they are known to provide a substantial source of energy and nutrients than bulky foods. Such drinks are quick and compact to consume, and may not cause any gastrointestinal discomfort.