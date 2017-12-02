Consuming Fruit Juice During Breakfast May Increase The Risk Of Diabetes

Highlights Who wouldn't love a glass of fruit juice first thing in the morning? It may increase the risk of developing diabetes It is a good idea to drink only one small glass of fruit juice a day

Who wouldn't love a glass of fruit juice first thing in the morning? However, turns out, it may increase the risk of developing diabetes. According to a recent study, scientists found out that drinking fruit juice can increase the risk of developing type-2 diabetes. Fruit juices lack fibre content and contain high amounts of sugar. As per the study, diabetes patients should not replace high sugar beverages with fruit juice, in an attempt to cater towards their condition. As per the researchers, intake of fruit juices was positively associated with incidence of type-2 diabetes.The rapid delivery of a large sugar load, without many other components that are a part of whole fruits, may be an important mechanism by which fruit juices could contribute to the development of diabetes. However, eating whole fruit and leafy green vegetables cut down the risk of developing the condition. It is because they have a low energy density and are rich in fibre and micronutrients.According to the researchers, it is a good idea to drink only one small glass of fruit juice a day. Fruit juice has most of its fibre removed when being manufactured that makes it easy to drink large quantities in one sitting. While we all know that most of the sugar intake comes from juices and smoothies, so it makes sense to cut down. The good news is that we are not eating enough fruit, so this is something you can eat more of.Symptoms of the condition include having an unquenchable thirst, feeling tired and lethargic, unexplained weight loss and blurred vision. It may be possible to control the condition by making lifestyle changes. That includes losing weight, exercising more often and eating a healthy and balanced diet.