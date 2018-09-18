Constipation Problem? Try Dahi (Or Curd) To Relieve Constipation Naturally

Are you suffering from regular constipation problems, if yes, then we have something that may help you get rid of constipation. But, before we go ahead, let's understand what constipation is and how it occurs. Constipation is a condition where your bowel movements are tough and they happen less often than normal. According to the book 'The Complete Book of Ayurvedic Home Remedies' by Dr. Vasant Lad, "constipation is a vata condition that expresses vata qualities like dryness and hardness. It is caused by insufficient fibre in the diet, inadequate water intake, lack of exercise, heavy meat eating and numerous other factors."

Causes Of Constipation

The most common symptoms of constipation are swollen belly or a belly pain, throwing up, hard or small stools, a sensation that everything didn't come out and few bowel movements. Constipation can be of different kinds: occasional constipation, chronic constipation, travel-related or age-related constipation. Besides travel, age and pregnancy related constipation; the others can be triggered by any of the following factors: changes in your daily diet, not consuming enough water or fibre, overuse of laxatives or problems with the nerves and muscles in the digestive system.

Curd For Constipation

Constipation is one of the most common conditions faced by Indians. You may want to blame the spice and heavy nature of most of our foods, however, the truth is that we have learned how to balance too, which makes Indian cuisine one of the greatest cuisines in the world. India's love affair with dahi (yogurt or curd) goes back years in time. Dahi is one of Ayurveda's most prized gems. Modern sciences can also not stop gushing about the incredible probiotic qualities of curd, which also makes it one of the best foods to aid digestion.

Curd with its cooling properties soothes the inner lining of the stomach and its effect on our gut flora makes digestion easier. Delhi-based Nutritionist, Dr. Rupali Datta, explains, "Curd has great concentration of pro-biotic elements, which helps in digestion and treat an upset tummy, these good and beneficial bacteria are known to improve gut activity. It contains calcium, which in addition to making bones stronger, helps in better absorption of nutrients."

Curd, or dahi, is loaded with several essential nutrients like calcium, vitamin B-2, vitamin B-12, potassium, and magnesium. An advantage with curd is that it is light on the stomach and easier to digest than milk. There is no doubt that curd is full of nutrition and will benefit you if you include it in your daily diet. You can team a bowl of curd with fresh fruits or seeds like flaxseeds and sunflower seeds to add an extra dose of fibre along with all the other nutrients that it provides.

