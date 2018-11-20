Cholesterol: 8 Ayurvedic Diet Tips And Herbal Remedies For Regulating Cholesterol Levels

Your liver is responsible to make cholesterol, which is a substance that protects nerves, cell tissues and produces certain hormones. You can also get cholesterol directly from the foods that you eat, some of which include eggs, meats and dairy products. Too much cholesterol in your body can have negative impact on your overall health. Excessive Low-density lipoprotein or bad cholesterol may leave you at a higher risk of heart disease or stroke. According to Dr. Vasant Lad in his book 'The Complete Book of Ayurvedic Home Remedies,' high cholesterol mean increased lipids (fats) in the blood. Ayurveda, the ancient science, suggests some diet tips to control and regulate cholesterol levels in your body to ensure keeping your heart safe. Here's everything you need to know about keeping your cholesterol levels in check

Ayurvedic Diet Tips To Regulate Cholesterol Levels

Here are some important diet tips and herbal remedies to regulate cholesterol, as suggested by the book 'The Complete Book of Ayurvedic Home Remedies':

Stick to a kapha-pacifying diet. Avoid fatty food, cheese, processed foods, high-fat milk or yogurt. Minimise the consumption of sweets and cold foods and drinks. Garlic is said to be the most effective in preventing high cholesterol. Mix together one clove of fresh garlic chopped finely, half teaspoon grated ginger root and half teaspoon lime juice; eat this mixture before each meal you take through the day. Drink a tea made of one teaspoon cinnamon and one-fourth teaspoon of the herbal mixture trikatu. Steep it for 10 minutes in a cupful of water; add one teaspoon honey and drink. Take it about twice a day. Taking half teaspoon trikatu with one teaspoon honey, two to three times a day, is good for burning ama (digestive fire) and excess kapha, further helping regulate cholesterol. Another herb that has been known to effectively manage cholesterol levels in the body is chitrak-adhivati. Drink one cup of hot water mixed with honey. This will help to 'scrape' off the fat from your system and reduce cholesterol levels. You could also add one teaspoon of lime juice or 10 drops of apple cider vinegar to make the drink more effective. Include more millets, quinoa, oatmeal, wheat, apples, grapefruit, and almonds to reduce cholesterol. Make sure you engage in physical activities to regulate cholesterol.

Don't forget to eat a healthy diet and lead a right lifestyle to ensure healthy cholesterol levels.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.