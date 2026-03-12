Chef Behind World's Best Restaurant Noma Resigns After Explosive Abuse Allegations

Rene Redzepi, the chef and co-founder of Noma, has stepped down from the renowned Copenhagen restaurant after reports surfaced accusing him of mistreating staff and creating an abusive work environment. On March 12, the chef posted a video on Instagram from his resignation speech, in which he apologises to his team for the situation they are in, calling them his family and Noma the "restaurant of the decade."

"I am not running away from any responsibility of how I have been," Redzepi says in the clip, adding that he is stepping away "to protect everyone here."

While the chef has resigned, the restaurant, which holds three Michelin stars, continues to operate.

In the caption of his post, Redzepi wrote, "The recent weeks have brought attention and important conversations about our restaurant, industry, and my past leadership. I have worked to be a better leader, and Noma has taken big steps to transform the culture over many years. I recognise these changes do not repair the past. An apology is not enough; I take responsibility for my own actions."

Redzepi added that he has also resigned from the board of MAD, the nonprofit organisation he founded in 2011. "After more than two decades of building and leading this restaurant, I've decided to step away and allow our extraordinary leaders to now guide the restaurant into its next chapter. I have also resigned from the board of MAD."

The restaurant will continue its operations. "For anyone wondering what this means for the restaurant, let me say it clearly: the Noma team today is the strongest and most inspiring it has ever been. We've been open for 23 years, and I'm incredibly proud of our people, our creativity, and the direction Noma is heading. This team will carry forward together into our LA residency, which will be a powerful moment for them to show what they've been working toward and to welcome guests to something truly special," Redzepi wrote.

He concluded, "Noma's mission for the future is to keep exploring ideas, discovering new flavours, and imagining what food can become decades from now. Noma has always been bigger than any one person. And this next step honours that belief."

Watch the resignation video below:

What Kind Of Abuse Is Noma Chef Accused Of?

Rene Redzepi's resignation comes after The New York Times published a report alleging years of workplace mistreatment at the restaurant. In the interview, 35 former Noma staffers described incidents in which Redzepi reportedly created a toxic work environment. According to the report, the former employees recalled episodes of both verbal and physical abuse, including public humiliations, yelling, and even instances where Redzepi allegedly hit team members.

"He just went down the line and punched us in the chest," said Ben, a chef who worked at Noma in 2012. He added that the head chef would punish all employees for one person's mistake, and that it had become routine.

One former cook reported that in 2011, Redzepi slammed him against a wall and punched him twice in the stomach after he left a tiny tweezer mark on a flower petal while plating a dish. "Going to work felt like going to war," shared Alessia, now a chef in London, adding, "You had to force yourself to be strong, to show no fear."

Soon after the Times investigation came out, newsletter Expedite reported that major sponsors of the Noma pop-up - including American Express (owner of Resy and Tock) and Blackbird - pulled their support.

Allegations about Redzepi's harsh behaviour as a leader have circulated for years, but the conversation intensified earlier this year after tickets for Noma's Los Angeles pop-up sold out within minutes in January. In early February, Jason Ignacio White - former head of R&D at Noma's fermentation lab - began sharing stories of mistreatment from former Noma employees on Instagram. The posts quickly gained traction, reaching nearly 10 million views within weeks, according to data shared by White.

Following these reports, Redzepi issued a public apology for his past harmful behaviour toward staff and for his overall management style. Acknowledging the incidents involving his leadership, he expressed regret for the suffering caused and promised to make changes.

About Noma - One Of The Most Influential Restaurants

Noma, based in Copenhagen, Denmark, has long been regarded as one of the world's most influential dining destinations. The restaurant earned its third Michelin star in September 2021, further cementing its global reputation. The prestigious World's 50 Best Restaurants list named Noma the best restaurant in the world in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014 and again in 2021. Renowned for shaping the "New Nordic" movement, Noma helped popularise hyperlocal ingredients, as well as foraging and fermentation, which remain central to its identity and influence on modern cuisine.

What Is The Fate Of The Restaurant Now?

According to a press statement from the restaurant, the Noma team will continue operating the Los Angeles pop-up without Rene Redzepi. The restaurant has also launched an independent third-party workplace audit to review its policies and employees' experiences. The release highlights several steps Noma has taken in recent years to improve working conditions, including ending unpaid internships, introducing a four-day workweek, mandating leadership training, and other initiatives aimed at supporting staff wellbeing.