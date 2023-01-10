Noma, One Of The World's Best Restaurants, To Close Next Year

Noma topped the list of the World's 50 Best Restaurants five times.

Copenhagen-based Noma, one of the world's top eateries, will close next year to reinvent itself as a food laboratory, according to a report in the CNN. The restaurant opened two decades ago (and closed for 2 years in between), and is credited with inventing new Nordic cuisine. The eatery with three Michelin stars topped the list of the World's 50 Best Restaurants five times, the last one being in 2021. Its name is an abbreviation of Danish words Nordic and "mad" (food), the outlet further said.

The restaurant said on its Instagram page, "To continue being noma, we must change. Therefore, dear guests and friends, we have some exciting news to share. Winter 2024 will be the last season of noma as we know it."

"We are beginning a new chapter; noma 3.0. In 2025, our restaurant is transforming into a giant lab, a pioneering test kitchen dedicated to the work of food innovation and the development of new flavours, one that will share the fruits of our efforts more widely than ever before," it further said.

Noma will, however, still welcome guests at the occasional pop-up or season, the CNN report said.

The restaurant is known for its creative dishes, such as reindeer brain custard with bee pollen and fermented rice ice cream with an oyster caramel.

This is not the first time the establishment has reinvented itself.

Forced to close repeatedly for more than six months during the pandemic, it transformed into a burger and wine bar for a month in the summer of 2020.

"Serving guests will still be a part of who we are, but being a restaurant will no longer define us", it said.

"Much of our time will be spent on exploring new projects and developing many more ideas and products".

The restaurant announced last year that it would open for a stint in Kyoto for two months this year, from March 15 to May 20.