Bakrid 2018: Want To Cook Perfect Mutton Biryani? Step This Way For Expert Tips And Tricks

Eid al-Adha or Bakrid 2018 is just around the corner, and Muslims around the world are gearing up for the festivities with much fervour. As per predictions Bakrid falls on 23rd August this year. The festival celebrates the spirit of sacrifice and true devotion. A quintessential Eid spread is a meat lover's dream come true. From the choicest mutton dishes like roghan josh, raan musallam to indulgent sweetmeats like sheer qurma and shahi tukda, the festive spread has something for everyone. One of our most favourite Eid delicacy is the piping hot mutton biryani. Fragrant rice bursting with aromatic spices paired with tender and flavourful mutton is an instant mood-lifter, wouldn't you agree. This Eid, how about making some of it in the comforts of your own kitchen? Yes we agree, preparing biryani can be a cumbersome affair. It is time consuming, needs a lot of patience and no matter how hard you try, you can never make it like you had in your favourite Mughlai restaurant. Well, fret not. We have got you expert tips to make the perfect mutton biryani, and an enticing recipe of the same. Have a look.

Masterchef India 2016 contestant Chef Sadaf Hussain shares a handful of tips he has learned from his mother to make the perfect mutton biryani for Eid.

1. If you are cooking mutton biryani then make sure you marinate the mutton in yogurt, salt and other spices for at least 6-8 hours, it helps the mutton soak in the spices well. Chicken does not need to be marinated for so long; two to three hours are enough.

2. Traditionally papaya is seen as a good tenderizer for red meat. You can apply the papaya paste on the surface of the meat while marinating.

3. Roasting and grinding your own biryani spices are always a better option than just the store bought and packed products.

4. Rice must be a good quality basmati and aged at least 2 years. Soak it in water for 30-60 minutes before you boil them.

5. While boiling the rice, add salt according to the water and not rice. Never cook your rice completely, just 70% is enough.

6. Use a good proportion of water and ghee in the biryani. They will help keep the rice dish moist and delicious.

7. People often over-cook their biryani which is a strict no-no. Once biryani is layered, cook on a high flame for 5 minutes and then on a low heat for 12-15 minutes. Mutton biryani will take almost 30 minutes to cook.

8. Use ginger julienne, fresh mint leaves, chopped chilies, caramalised onions, ghee and dried apricot to give a beautiful flavour and fragrance to your biryani.

9. Team your biryani with cooling and flavourful raita for best experience. If you are pressed for time you can make a simple raita with roasted cumin powder, fresh coriander, a little chilli powder, sugar and salt.

Here's a recipe of delicious mutton biryani you can try at home.

Eid Mubarak everybody!