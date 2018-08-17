Bakrid 2018: Date In India, Importance And Foods For Eid Al-Adha Festival

Highlights Bakra Eid 2018 will be celebrated on August 23 in India Bakrid is celebrated to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim's sacrifice Mutton delicacies are central to Eid al-Adha's celebratory feast

Bakrid 2018, or Bakra Eid 2018, will be celebrated in India on August 23 2018, as per a government circular. The festival, which will be celebrated by followers of Islam all around the world, is also known as Eid al-Adha that literally translates to "Feast of the Sacrifice". Bakrid is also known as the 'festival of sacrifice' and is the second of the two Muslim annual holidays celebrated worldwide. Muslims commemorate Bakrid to mark the Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his own son as an act of obedience and devotion towards God. Muslims worldwide celebrate the festival by sacrificing a male goat as a symbol of the same sacrifice that Ibrahim had gone through. According to the Gregorian calendar, the festival falls in the months of August or September, but according to the Islamic lunar calendar, Bakrid is celebrated during the month of twelfth or the final month of Dhu al-Hijjah. Bakrid falls on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Dhu al-Hijjah.

Bakrid 2018 Date In India

Jama Masjid in Delhi recently declared that Bakrid 2018 will be celebrated on August 23rd 2018, instead of August 22nd 2018. On account of the holy festival, all central government administrative offices will remain closed on August 23 2018, as per a circular released by the Department of Personnel and Training earlier this month.

Bakrid 2018: India will celebrate the festival on August 23rd, 2018

Bakrid 2018 Significance

Bakrid is one of the most important festivals for Islamic followers as it marks the supreme sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim or Abraham. As the legend has it, the Prophet was challenged by God to prove his faith in Him and to do that, the Prophet had to sacrifice something that he held very dear to him. The Prophet's steadfast faith in God had prompted him to offer his 13-year-old son, Ismail, for sacrifice. Moved by this willingness of the Prophet to prove his devotion to Him, God had intervened by send the angel Jibra'il or Gabriel to place a goat in the place of Ibrahim's son. From that day onwards, followers of Islam celebrate Eid al-Adha by sacrificing male goats, which are typically divided into three separate portions. These three portions are meant for separate purposes - one part goes to the poor and the needy, the other part goes to the friends and relatives, and the third part is reserved by a family for its own members.

Bakrid 2018 Celebrations And Feast

Bakrid 2018: A male goat is sacrificed and feasted upon during Eid al-Adha

Eid al-Adha, or Bakrid, celebrations usually last for three days. Muslims sacrifice a male goat on the final day and feast on it to celebrate Prophet Ibrahim's supreme sacrifice and God's compassion towards him. The festival is celebrated with a lot of fervour among Muslims around the world. Although, the traditions may vary according to the country and its own local customs. The celebrations include visits to mosques and offering of prayers for peace and prosperity, as well as a special feast that mainly contains mutton preparations. Some of the most delicious Bakrid feast dishes include mutton biryani, mutton korma, mutton keema, bhuni kaleji, as well as range of delectable desserts like sheer khurma and kheer.

Happy Bakrid 2018!