Eid al Adha: Muted Bakrid Festivities, Social Distance At Jama Masjid

Eid al Adha images: Namaz at Delhi's Jama Masjid while following social distance rules

Eid al Adha 2020: Muslim devotees today offered namaz at Delhi's Jama Masjid on Eid Al-Adha also known as Bakrid. Unlike other years, Bakrid celebrations are low-key this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. In pictures from Jama Madjid, devotees were seen following COVID-19 guidelines and maintaining social distance. Temperature of people entering Jama Masjid were also checked with thermometer gun, as a precautionary measure.

"We have ensured all arrangements here. In fact, we have ensured a safe environment in several big and small mosques on this occasion. Namaz was offered at 6:05 am," Sanjay Bhatia, Deputy Commissioner of Police told news agency ANI.

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offered prayer at home on Eid al Adha.

"I feel really good to be here on Bakrid. Everyone followed lockdown norms and Muslims had earlier offered namaz at their homes, they followed all the rules and regulations," ANI quoted a devotee as saying. Another devotee, Amanullah said, "We are maintaining social distance. Things have changed this year due to COVID-19.''

The festival of Eid al-Adha is celebrated to commemorate Ibrahim's devotion to God. According to legend, Ibrahim had recurrent dreams of slaughtering his son Ismael, to fulfil the wishes of God. But just as he was about to do so Allah sent the archangel Jibreel or Gabriel, to place a sheep in the place of Ismael. It is said that Jibreel told Ibrahim that Allah was happy with his devotion and sent the sheep to be slaughtered instead of his son.

Historically, since then the ritual of sacrificing a sheep or a goat and preparing a meal have been practised by Muslims. Traditionally, one portion of the cooked meat is distributed among the poor and the needy, the other is kept for people at home and the third is given to relatives. Eid al-Adha is all about sharing and caring for people in society.

