Bakrid 2020: Eid Mubarak Wishes, Images, Significance Of Eid al-Adha

Eid al-Adha 2020: Muslims across the world celebrate Bakr Eid as 'festival of sacrifice'

Eid Mubarak! It's time to celebrate Eid and don't let the coronavirus pandemic be a spoilsport. Eid al-Adha or Bakrid can be celebrated in the safety of our home and we can connect with friends and family over zoom or video calls. Muslims across the world are greeting each other on Eid al -Adha today. Even though Kerala is celebrating today, the rest of India will observe Bakrid on August 1. The Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid has said, Bakrid will be celebrated tomorrow as per the citing of the moon.

Eid al Adha 2020: Know about it

Eid al- Adha or Bakrid is known as the 'Festival of Sacrifice'. It is celebrated during 'Dhu al-Hijjah' - the twelfth and the last month in the Islamic calendar. It is a very sacred month for Muslims across the world when the pilgrimage of Haj takes place. 'Dhu al-Hijjah' literally means the 'month of the pilgrimage.' During this month Muslims from all around the world congregate at Mecca to visit the Kaaba.

Eid al Adha 2020: History and significance

The festival of Eid al-Adha is celebrated to commemorate Ibrahim's devotion to God. According to legend, Ibrahim had recurrent dreams of slaughtering his son Ismael, to fulfil the wishes of God. But just as he was about to do so Allah sent the archangel Jibreel or Gabriel, to place a sheep in the place of Ismael. It is said that Jibreel told Ibrahim that Allah was happy with his devotion and sent the sheep to be slaughtered instead of his son.

Historically, since then the ritual of sacrificing a sheep or a goat and preparing a meal have been practised by Muslims.

Traditionally, one portion of the cooked meat is distributed among the poor and the needy, the other is kept for people at home and the third is given to relatives. Eid al-Adha is all about sharing and caring for people in society.

Bakrid 2020: Greetings, Images, Messages you can share

"Wishing you and your family a health, wealth and prosperity. May Allah shower his mercy on all of us. Eid Mubarak!"

"May Allah bring you and your family happiness, peace and prosperity! Eid Mubarak!

"May only joy to surround you, Allah keep you safe always". Eid Mubarak!

"Eid al-Adha Mubarak! Hope, love and laughter become a part of your life, today and everyday!"

Here's wishing you Eid Mubarak!