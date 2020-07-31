Watch: Muslims At A Kerala Mosque Maintain Social Distance, Offer Prayers

Eid al-Adha 2020: Muslims at a mosque in Kerala offer namaz by maintaining social distance

Eid al -Adha 2020: Kerala is celebrating Eid al Adha today after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday announced that prayers can be offered in mosques of the state but COVID-19 guidelines have to be followed. Only a limited number of people can offer prayers at a time.

Muslim devotees were seen at a mosque in Thiruvananthapuram, offering namaz this morning, by maintaining social distance.

#WATCH People offer namaz at a mosque in Thiruvananthapuram while maintaining social distancing, as Kerala celebrates #EidAlAdha today. CM Pinarayi Vijayan yesterday announced that the prayers can be offered in mosques today, with limited number of people, in the wake of #COVID19pic.twitter.com/z33kgBVH5r — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2020

Eid celebrations across the world are low key this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Muslims across the world are celebrating the 'festival of sacrifice' - Eid al Adha on July 31, according to the date announced by Saudi Arabia. Muslims in Kerala is following that. However, the Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid has said, the festival of Eid al-Adha or Bakrid as it is known in India will be celebrated on August 1, in India as per the sighting of the moon.

Eid al - Adha Wishes and messages

Muslims are greeting each other on social media. Here's a look at some of the beautiful messages.

Better to light one candle than to curse the darkness.



COVID can be dark and depressing; be a candle, make someone's day.



Eid Mubarak! pic.twitter.com/fjnI64GhXf — Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) July 31, 2020

Eid Mubarak and best wishes pic.twitter.com/WUKoqerXXe — Lord Nazir Ahmed (@nazir_lord) July 31, 2020

Significance of Eid al-Adha

Eid al-Adha honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ishmael to show his obedience to God's command as he was repeatedly dreaming of it. But, before Ibrahim could sacrifice his son, God provided a lamb to sacrifice instead. Historically, since then the ritual of sacrificing a sheep or a goat and preparing a meal have been practised by Muslims.

Traditionally, one portion of the cooked meat is distributed among the poor and the needy, the other is kept for people at home and the third is given to relatives. Eid al-Adha is all about sharing and caring for people in society.

Eid Mubarak!