30,000 Australian Muslims Pray To End 'Worst Drought In Living Memory'

Eid al-Adha 2018: 30,000 Austalian Muslims gathered in western Sydney

About 30,000 Australian Muslims gathered in Sydney on Wednesday to pray for an end to what has been called the "worst drought in living memory".

Worshippers from 16 mosques came together "in a show of solidarity and unity" with farmers and others affected by the drought, reports the BBC.

The event took place to mark Eid al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice.

A fundraising campaign is also being held for affected farmers.

The event was organised by the Lebanese Muslim Association (LMA) at the Lakemba Mosque in western Sydney.

"As one Australian family, we all need to do our part and stand in solidarity with those who are in need," said Samier Dandan, the president of LMA.

LMA director Ahmad Malas told the BBC that the atmosphere at the event was "very positive".

Parts of Australia are struggling with extreme drought conditions, with all of New South Wales (NSW) - the most populous state - declared drought-affected.

More than half of neighbouring Queensland is also in drought while parts of Victoria and South Australia are experiencing dry conditions.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has warned that the country has become a "land of drought".