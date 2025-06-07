Eid Al-Adha 2025: Heartfelt Wishes And Messages To Share With Loved Ones

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Eid ul-Adha 2025 is celebrated on June 7, depending on the moon sighting in India. The festival emphasizes reflection, sacrifice, charity, and joyous celebrations among Muslims. Eid ul-Adha marks the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, the last month of the Islami

Eid ul-Adha 2025: Also known as Bakrid or Bakri Eid, this major Islamic festival is being celebrated in India on Saturday, June 7, 2025, depending on the moon sighting. The occasion is marked by reflection, sacrifice, charity, and joyous celebrations among Muslims worldwide. Eid ul-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The day before, Friday, June 6, will be observed as Arafat Day (Yaum al-Arafah), considered the holiest day in Islam and closely tied to the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca.

History of Eid-ul-Adha:

Eid al-Adha's history goes back to the time of Prophet Ibrahim. According to the Holy Quran, Allah commanded Prophet Ibrahim in a dream to sacrifice his son Ismail to show his devotion. Prophet Ibrahim decided to obey without hesitation. However, before he could sacrifice his son, Allah provided a lamb to sacrifice instead. This was a test from Allah, which Prophet Ibrahim passed. Since then, Muslims have performed animal sacrifices on Eid al-Adha, which is why the festival is also known as Bakra Eid.

Wishes:

On Eid al-Adha, people visit their family and friends and feast together. You can extend some heartfelt wishes to your near and dear ones this Eid. We have done the job for you by curating some wishes and messages:

"I wish you a very happy and peaceful Eid al-Adha. May Allah accept your good deeds, forgive your transgressions and sins, and ease the suffering of all people around the globe. Happy Bakrid!"

"When my arms can't reach people close to my heart, I always hug them with my prayers. May Allah's peace be with you. A very happy Eid Mubarak to you."

"May happiness and peace embrace your life on this Eid al-Adha. Eid al-Adha Mubarak to you and your family."

"May your plate of life always be full of sweet sewaiyan topped with the nuts of happiness. May you have a happy Eid."

"May God almighty accept all your sacrifices and reward you with a life that is full of cheers and successes. A heartiest Eid al-Adha Mubarak to you!"

"On the joyful day of Eid-ul-Adha, may Allah fill your life with happiness, peace, and prosperity. May Allah fill your heart with love, your soul with spirituality, and your mind with wisdom. Eid Mubarak!"

"May God give you the happiness of heaven above. Happy Eid Mubarak to You All."

"May Allah bless you with love, prosperity, and peace on this auspicious day of Eid ul-Adha. Happy Bakra Eid 2024!"