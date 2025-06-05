Eid Al-Adha 2025: Is June 6 A National Holiday? Check Details Here

Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Eid Qurban, or Qurban Bayarami, is one of the most significant festivals for Muslims. It honours Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. This festival occurs in Zul Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar, which is considered one of the holiest months for Muslims. In India, it is expected to be observed on Saturday, June 7.

Now, as the festival is just around the corner, the internet is abuzz with multiple reports claiming that the central government has declared a national holiday on Friday. However, no such nationwide public holiday has been declared by the central government.

According to the official bank calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), May 6 is a declared holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act. Meaning, banks will only remain closed in some parts of the country on the account of Eid al-Adha on Friday, June 6.

As per the RBI, both public and private sector banks will remain closed on Friday in cities like Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi in Kerala on account of Bakrid. Banks across all other states will remain open for customers. Nevertheless, to avoid any inconvenience, it is advisable to complete any urgent banking tasks beforehand. Plan ahead to ensure your transactions are done on time.

Eid Al-Adha 2025

Eid ul-Adha honours Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. It is one of the most important Islamic festivals with an emphasis on qualities such as devotion, submission and sacrifice.

In addition to offering special prayers, Eid Al-Adha also sees people exchange gifts and greetings. Importance is also given to charity and helping those in need. Traditional dishes including the likes of biryani, meat korma and sweets like sheer khurma and kheer are prepared across homes.

Many Muslims also take part in the Hajj during this time of the year. As per Islamic beliefs, the Hajj pilgrimage is one that every Muslim must make at least once in their lifetime, if they can do so, financially and physically.