Bank Holidays In March 2025: Banks To Remain Shut On These Days, Check List

Bank Holidays in March 2025: In March, banks will remain closed for 14 days due to national and regional holidays, impacting customers' banking schedules. With March being the final month of the fiscal year, individuals with pending bank-related tasks should plan ahead. The holidays include long weekends for bank employees, especially during the Holi and Ramzan festivals.



The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announces the annual list of holidays, which includes weekends and special observances.

Bank Holidays in March 2025: Check the full list of holidays

On March 2 (Sunday), it will be a weekly holiday. On March 7 (Friday), Chapchar Kut will be observed, and banks will be closed in Mizoram. On March 8 (Second Saturday), it will be a weekly holiday. On March 9 (Sunday), it will be a weekly holiday. On March 13 (Thursday), Holika Dahan and Attukal Pongala will be observed, with banks closed in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, and Kerala. On March 14 (Friday), Holi (Dhuleti/Dhulandi/Dol Jatra) will be a public holiday in most states, except Tripura, Odisha, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Kerala, and Nagaland. On March 15 (Saturday), Holi will be observed in select states, and banks will be closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Imphal, and Patna. On March 16 (Sunday), it will be a weekly holiday. On March 22 (Fourth Saturday), it will be a weekly holiday and Bihar Diwas. On March 23 (Sunday), it will be a weekly holiday. On March 27 (Thursday), Shab-e-Qadr will be observed, with banks closed in Jammu. On March 28 (Friday), Jumat-ul-Vida will be observed, with banks closed in Jammu and Kashmir. On March 30 (Sunday), it will be a weekly holiday. On March 31 (Monday), Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1) and Khutub-E-Ramzan will be observed, with public holidays in most states, except Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh.

According to the Bank Calendar Holiday List of the State Bank of India, here is the holiday list of SBI for the month of March:

On Thursday, 13th March, Holika Dahan will be observed in the Lucknow circle.

On Friday, 14th March, people will celebrate Dhulandi/Holi/Dol Jatra/Dhuleti in various circles, including Ahmedabad, Amaravati, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Maharashtra, New Delhi, and Patna.

On Saturday, 15th March, Holi will be celebrated in the Bhubaneswar and Patna circles.

Bihar Diwas will be observed on Saturday, 22nd March, in the Patna circle.

On Sunday, 30th March, Chetichand/Ugadi/Gudi Padwa/Telugu New Year's Day will be celebrated in Ahmedabad, Amaravati, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Maharashtra circles.

Finally, Ramzan Eid (Eid-Ul-Fitr) and Khutub-E-Ramzan will be observed on Monday, 31st March, across all regions and circles.